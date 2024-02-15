Bitcoin price cools, but derivatives exchanges report spike in call options to buy BTC between $60K and $80K

- Bitcoin price confronts a crucial barrier, the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $53,000.
- BTC could extend gains 4% to $55,000 as multiple technical indicators flash bullish.
- The bullish thesis would be invalidated if the price breaks and closes below $45,554 mean threshold.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias and has sustained the intermediate trend since the landmark approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in January. Based on the latest developments, it appears bullish drivers are only piling up for the king of cryptocurrency.
Daily digest market mover 1: Derivatives exchanges report a spike in call options
Derivative exchanges have reported a spike in call options to buy Bitcoin between the price range of $60,000 and $80,000, their strike price range, according to QCP Capital's Options Vol-cast report released on Thursday.
Based on the report, BTC call option buying has soared, with close to $10 million spent on premiums for $60K and $80K strikes this week alone, expiring from April to December.
For the layperson, traders buy a call option on an asset when they think its price is going to increase beyond the set price that they have chosen on or before the date of expiry.
If Bitcoin price hits anywhere above the strike prices in the range of $60K to $80K, respective traders would execute their contract before expiry (April to December) and book profits on their speculation.
However, if Bitcoin price fails to trade above their respective strike prices, traders would allow their options to expire worthless. In such a case, they would only lose the premium that they had paid to enter the trade.
Daily digest market mover 2: Senator Elizabeth Warren signs certificate to Honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Citing gratitude from the American populace, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren signed a certificate in honor of BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto with a ceremonial flag flying.
The Senator honors BTC’s anonymous creator for the Bitcoin network’s 15th anniversary since launch, hailing Nakamoto for creating a “truly inclusive financial system.”
A commemorative flag was flown over the United States Capitol as part of the Capitol Flag Program of 1937.
The move is shocking, considering her history as a BTC adversary, with several instances where she called out the asset for enabling crime, terrorists and climate change perpetrators.
The certificate cites Bitcoin’s innate ability to provide “new economic freedoms to populations previously ignored by both private and public institutions.”
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price tests critical barrier
Bitcoin price is testing a crucial roadblock, the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $53,000. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum quantifier, shows BTC is massively overbought with a reading of 81.
Nevertheless, its inclination to the north suggests that BTC is not yet ripe for selling. This coupled with the bullish outlook of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), suggests more upside potential.
Increased buying pressure could see Bitcoin price overcome this roadblock, potentially extending the gains 4% to the $55,000 level.
In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could make it to $60,000, nearly 15% above current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if traders cash in on the overbought crypto, Bitcoin price could drop, potentially losing support due to the midline of the channel. The king of crypto could fall into the supply zone turned bullish breaker between $44,300 and $46,760. A slip and close below its midline at $45,554 would clear the drains for an extended fall.
