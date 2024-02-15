Bitcoin price cools, but derivatives exchanges report spike in call options to buy BTC between $60K and $80K

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias and has sustained the intermediate trend since the landmark approval of spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in January. Based on the latest developments, it appears bullish drivers are only piling up for the king of cryptocurrency.

Also Read: Bitcoin price posts a new range high as Gensler details economic difference between BTC and the US Dollar

Crypto ETF FAQs What is an ETF? An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset. Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved? Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years. Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved? Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.

Daily digest market mover 1: Derivatives exchanges report a spike in call options

Derivative exchanges have reported a spike in call options to buy Bitcoin between the price range of $60,000 and $80,000, their strike price range, according to QCP Capital's Options Vol-cast report released on Thursday.

Based on the report, BTC call option buying has soared, with close to $10 million spent on premiums for $60K and $80K strikes this week alone, expiring from April to December.

For the layperson, traders buy a call option on an asset when they think its price is going to increase beyond the set price that they have chosen on or before the date of expiry.

If Bitcoin price hits anywhere above the strike prices in the range of $60K to $80K, respective traders would execute their contract before expiry (April to December) and book profits on their speculation.

However, if Bitcoin price fails to trade above their respective strike prices, traders would allow their options to expire worthless. In such a case, they would only lose the premium that they had paid to enter the trade.

Daily digest market mover 2: Senator Elizabeth Warren signs certificate to Honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Citing gratitude from the American populace, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren signed a certificate in honor of BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto with a ceremonial flag flying.

The Senator honors BTC’s anonymous creator for the Bitcoin network’s 15th anniversary since launch, hailing Nakamoto for creating a “truly inclusive financial system.”

A commemorative flag was flown over the United States Capitol as part of the Capitol Flag Program of 1937.

The move is shocking, considering her history as a BTC adversary, with several instances where she called out the asset for enabling crime, terrorists and climate change perpetrators.

The certificate cites Bitcoin’s innate ability to provide “new economic freedoms to populations previously ignored by both private and public institutions.”

Technical analysis: Bitcoin price tests critical barrier

Bitcoin price is testing a crucial roadblock, the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel at $53,000. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum quantifier, shows BTC is massively overbought with a reading of 81.

Nevertheless, its inclination to the north suggests that BTC is not yet ripe for selling. This coupled with the bullish outlook of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), suggests more upside potential.

Increased buying pressure could see Bitcoin price overcome this roadblock, potentially extending the gains 4% to the $55,000 level.

In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could make it to $60,000, nearly 15% above current levels.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the flipside, if traders cash in on the overbought crypto, Bitcoin price could drop, potentially losing support due to the midline of the channel. The king of crypto could fall into the supply zone turned bullish breaker between $44,300 and $46,760. A slip and close below its midline at $45,554 would clear the drains for an extended fall.