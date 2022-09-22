- Crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin collapse believes BTC is in the buy zone despite the macroeconomic outlook.
- Bitcoin’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) looks bullish for optimal BTC buying.
- Analysts believe Bitcoin price will break out of its downtrend, eyeing the $23,550 level.
Amidst a brewing reverse currency war analysts like “Dave the Wave” advised traders to accumulate Bitcoin, in its buying zone. Analysts continue to retain a bullish outlook on the asset.
Also read: ApeCoin price: Can staking and marketplace AIP duo push APE price to $10?
Reverse currency war is brewing, best time to buy Bitcoin?
While currency wars flare up during tumultuous economic times, they have a significant impact on Bitcoin’s price trend. BTC and cryptocurrencies are riskier assets and investors have typically pulled out capital from such investments amidst economic uncertainty.
In June 2022, “reverse currency wars” became a reality. Goldman Sachs currency team told clients that Swiss National Bank’s shock interest rate rise confirmed their bullish view on the Franc and emerged as the “strongest evidence yet of reverse currency wars.” Therefore, a reverse currency war is brewing as a side effect of steps taken by central banks to fight inflation.
Despite investors sentiment has worsened, there is a sustained demand for Bitcoin among traders. Ebrahim Rahbari, Citi strategist, believes that over tightening around the world is a deeply disturbing prospect for global markets and “reverse currency wars are strongly bearish for risk assets.”
In contrast to Rahbari’s view, Griffin Ardem, a volatility trader from crypto asset-management firm Blofin told CoinDesk,
Even if central banks tighten monetary policy further, the situation will not worsen more, for the current performance of crypto assets is terrible enough.
An analyst who predicted the May 2021 decline in Bitcoin price believes BTC is in the buying zone and it is the ideal time to buy the asset.
Analyst argues Bitcoin is in the buying zone
Dave the Wave, a leading crypto educator and analyst had accurately predicted the May 2021 crash of Bitcoin. Dave told his 123,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is in an extended sideways range and it is in the “buying zone.”
BTC-USD price chart
The analyst notes that Bitcoin’s monthly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) looks bullish. Dave the Wave was quoted as saying:
The monthly MACD did wonders for predicting the top [loss of momentum/ blue arrow]. Histogram is now as over-extended as previously… and on a similar time-range. Bullish [for optimal buying as opposed to buying the top].
Bitcoin price is ready to break out of its downtrend
El Crypto Prof, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noted that at the last FOMC-meeting Bitcoin broke out of its month-long descending broadening wedge-pattern. Therefore, it is likely that the asset continues its uptrend, a copy of the DBW strategy.
The analyst believes Bitcoin price is ready to hit the $23,550 target if the pattern repeats itself.
BTC-USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bears punch holes in Bitcoin price technical structure amid a glaring recession in the UK
Bitcoin price faces numerous external forces that keep making recovery a daunting task. The United States FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee) raised interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday, a move tailored toward combating inflation. Before market participants got used to the spike, the Bank of England (BoE) warned of a recession in the United Kingdom. A recovery across the crypto market will likely stay on hold unless investors stop waiting for a floor price in favor of long positions.
Dogecoin price is next in line to explode after XRP
Dogecoin price shows a strong affinity to recover losses as it digs itself out of a stable demand zone on a wave of buying pressure. With Bitcoin resolving its downside liquidity, the big crypto ought to help DOGE move higher in tandem.
Cardano price’s liquidity fractal strikes again, forecasts 20% upside
Cardano price shows a repeating pattern before it triggers an explosive run-up. This has been mentioned as a liquidity fractal in previous articles.
Chainlink price prints a small rally as the dust settles on the Fed decision
Chainlink (LINK) price perfectly reflects the current situation with some short-term upward potential as the dust settles after the sell-off on Wednesday, on the back of the FOMC.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.