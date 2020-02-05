Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC/USD must defend $9,200 bullish zone?

- Bitcoin price revives the uptrend after testing $9,100 support on Tuesday.
- Bitcoin must regain the position above $9,200 and push for gains above the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range to remain bullish.
Spot rate: $9,190
Relative change: 36
Percentage change: 0.4%
Trend: Bearish bias
Volatility: High
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price reacts to a double-top pattern following the resistance at $9,600.
The main trendline support is still intact, although Bitcoin tested $9,100 (buyer congestion zone) on Tuesday.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin price sustains the uptrend from December 2019 despite the up and down movements.
Sideways trading likely to take center stage in the European session as observed with the leveling RSI.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin meets overwhelming support between $9,100 and $9,200 (buyer congestion zone). It is this support that could place BTC back in the trajectory towards $9,600.
If the short term triangle resistance is broken and supported by enough volume, growth to the upside could be imminent in the coming sessions.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9198.63
|Today Daily Change
|36.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|9162.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8925.47
|Daily SMA50
|8094.85
|Daily SMA100
|8086.55
|Daily SMA200
|8887.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9305.61
|Previous Daily Low
|9078.29
|Previous Weekly High
|9568.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|8279.73
|Previous Monthly High
|9568.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|6856.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9165.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9218.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9058.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8954.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8831.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9285.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9409.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9513.13
