Bitcoin Price Analysis: Saturday’s closing below $9700 unnerves BTC bulls

  • Bitcoin consolidates Saturday’s rebound on 0.9600.
  • The No.1 coin remains within symmetrical triangle on hourly chart.
  • Range play to extend as long as it holds between 2 key HMAs.

Having failed several attempts to hold the upside above the 9700-mark, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is consolidating in familiar ranges around 9650 amid quiet trading so far this Sunday. The spot almost achieved the symmetrical triangle pattern target on Saturday near 9740 levels but failed to close the day above the 9700 level, which has triggered a bit of a concern for the bulls. A strong catalyst is needed to revive the near-term bullish momentum in the day. Amid the clouded outlook, the No. 1 coin is likely to end the week with modest gains. At the press time, it enjoys a market capitalization of $178.15 billion.

Technical Overview

BTC/USD: Hourly chart

As observed on the hourly chart, the price is ranging within a $50 band over the last few hours, having failed to keep the 9700 threshold. A potential symmetrical triangle formation is in play, with Bitcoin lacking a clear directional bias, at the moment. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades neutral at the midline, suggesting indecision in the near-term.

The immediate upside remains capped by the downward sloping 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 9688.48. A break above which, the bulls could aim to regain the 9700 level. Further north, the falling trendline resistance at 9721.68 could be tested, calling for a likely breakout the triangle and opening doors for the further upside.

On the flip side, the 21-HMA at 9649 limits the losses, with the next support seen around 9735/25, the confluence of the horizontal 200-HMA and daily low. Should the bears fail to defend the aforesaid support, the rising trendline resistance at 9613 could be put at risk.

On a bearish breakout, the price could rally as high as 9945 while a breakdown could see the spot extend losses towards 9390 levels.

BTC/USD technical levels to watch

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9663.40
Today Daily Change -3.91
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 9671.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9436.43
Daily SMA50 8878.42
Daily SMA100 7924.83
Daily SMA200 8102.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9735.39
Previous Daily Low 9529.71
Previous Weekly High 10404.88
Previous Weekly Low 9279.17
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9656.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9608.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 9555.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 9439.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 9349.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 9761.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 9851.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 9966.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

