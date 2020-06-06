Bitcoin Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout to power BTC/USD above $9700

- Bitcoin rebounds on Saturday following early dip.
- The No.1 coin displays a bullish technical set up.
- BTC bulls eye 9700 so long above 21-bar SMA.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is struggling hard to recover ground after the early drop to 9529.71 lows, tracing the broader sentiment across the crypto markets. The bulls are finding some stiff resistance around the 9630 mark on the road to recovery. Although the path of least resistance appears to the upside in the near-term amid a favorable bullish technical set up. At the press time, no. 1 coin trades flat around 9615, set to end the week 1.5% higher. It enjoys a market capitalization of $177.17 billion so far this Saturday.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD 15-minutes chart
On the 15-minutes chart, the price has charted a symmetrical triangle breakout in the last hour, opening doors for a test of the pattern target at 9746. Despite the bullish breakout, its likely to remain an uphill task for the bulls to achieve the target, given a bunch of healthy resistance levels placed ahead of that level.
The immediate resistance awaits at the downward sloping 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 9642, above which the next one is aligned at 9689.40 (bearish 100-bar SMA). Further up, the horizontal 200-bar SMA at 9711 could emerge as a tough nut to crack for the buyers.
Alternatively, any pullback is likely to meet fresh demand around 9600 levels, the confluence of the previous trendline resistance now turned support and bullish 21-bar SMA.
To conclude, the price may extend the range trade following the bullish break. The bullish bias remains intact so long as the No. 1 coin holds above the 21-bar SMA.
BTC/USD technical levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9614.59
|Today Daily Change
|-3.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|9617.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9436.48
|Daily SMA50
|8825.65
|Daily SMA100
|7916.24
|Daily SMA200
|8095.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9855.52
|Previous Daily Low
|9594.11
|Previous Weekly High
|10404.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|9279.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9693.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9755.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9522.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9427.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9260.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9783.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9950.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10045.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout to power BTC/USD above $9700
BTC/USD has charted a symmetrical triangle breakout in the last hour, opening doors for a test of the pattern target at 9746. Despite the bullish breakout, its likely to remain an uphill task for the bulls to achieve the target, given a bunch of healthy resistance levels.
XRP/USD clutches above $0.20, is holdling an effective XRP strategy?
Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday.
ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
IOTA upgrades Hornet node software
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.