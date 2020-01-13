Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggles to sustain the $8,100 level

- Bitcoin retraces the steps above $8,000 but $8,200 proves to be unsustainable.
- The ongoing trend is inclined towards the bears but the technical show a sideways trading pattern between $8,000 and $8,200.
Bitcoin faced increased selling pressure on Saturday but saw a slight recovery on Sunday. Prior to that, BTC bulls had retraced the steps above $8,000 on Friday. However, it retested the $8,000 level but failed to sustain the upward trajectory.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is teetering at $8,133 although the digital asset opened the session on Monday at $8.179. Asian trading hours have been characterized by increasing bearish and expanding volatility. For now, Bitcoin is holding ground above $8,100; the immediate upside is limited at $8,200.
The price is above the moving averages where the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will provide support at $7,903 while the 100 SMA is in line to prevent further losses at $7,574. Moreover, more support is expected at the 61.8% Fib retracement level taken between the laws swing high at $8,464 and a swing low at $6,852.
According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inclined to towards the bares. The trend follows a recovery that failed at 65. As long as the indicator sustains the position above 50, it will be a doable task to sustain Bitcoin the $8,000 support.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
