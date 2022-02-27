Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis

- BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend.
- Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
- Russian nuclear arsenal on high alert even as Kyiv-Moscow agrees for peace talks.
BTC/USD seesaws around $36,700 during the late Sunday’s trading, after declining for three consecutive weeks in the last.
In doing so, the Bitcoin pair makes rounds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the quote’s upside from late January to February 10.
However, 50-SMA’s downside break of the 200-SMA, known as a bear cross, joins the downbeat RSI line and bearish MACD signals to hint at the crypto major’s further downside.
That said, three-week-old horizontal support around $36,300 may restrict the BTC/USD pair’s immediate downside ahead of an upward sloping trend line from January 24, near $34,500 by the press time.
Following that, the late January low near $32,950 will be in focus.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to provide a decisive break above the 200-SMA level of $40,043 to push back the short-term sellers.
Even so, BTC/USD bulls will remain cautious until the pair stays below a descending trend line from February 10, close to $42,000 by the press time.
BTC/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness eyed
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|37844.26
|Today Daily Change
|-1294.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.31%
|Today daily open
|39138.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41296.04
|Daily SMA50
|40444.1
|Daily SMA100
|45691
|Daily SMA200
|49208.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39819.92
|Previous Daily Low
|38596.74
|Previous Weekly High
|40141.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|34326.49
|Previous Monthly High
|47983.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|32962.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39063.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39352.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38550.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37961.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37326.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39773.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40408.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40996.48
