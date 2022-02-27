Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis

BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend.

Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.

Russian nuclear arsenal on high alert even as Kyiv-Moscow agrees for peace talks.

BTC/USD seesaws around $36,700 during the late Sunday’s trading, after declining for three consecutive weeks in the last.

In doing so, the Bitcoin pair makes rounds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the quote’s upside from late January to February 10.

However, 50-SMA’s downside break of the 200-SMA, known as a bear cross, joins the downbeat RSI line and bearish MACD signals to hint at the crypto major’s further downside.

That said, three-week-old horizontal support around $36,300 may restrict the BTC/USD pair’s immediate downside ahead of an upward sloping trend line from January 24, near $34,500 by the press time.

Following that, the late January low near $32,950 will be in focus.

Alternatively, recovery moves need to provide a decisive break above the 200-SMA level of $40,043 to push back the short-term sellers.

Even so, BTC/USD bulls will remain cautious until the pair stays below a descending trend line from February 10, close to $42,000 by the press time.

Read: Risk-off start to week: Russia's Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert

BTC/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness eyed