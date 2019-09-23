Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD lethargic under $10,000

- Bitcoin price is technically bound to remain pivotal around $10,000.
- A triangle breakout will strongly determine where Bitcoin heads to next.
Bitcoin price is dancing slightly under $10,000 after failing to maintain headway over the weekend session. The bears are still holding onto the joystick, besides the Asian session on Monday has seen a lower correction from a starting price of $10,025 to an intraday low of $9,929. However, BTC has high a high at $10,047 on the day but remains mundane in its trading.
Immediately liming upward movement is the simple moving averages. Precisely, the 50 SMA on the one-hour chart currently at $10,000 and the 100 SMA currently at $10,043. Moreover, a short-term descending trendline forming part of a triangle pattern is hindering growth as well.
The moving average convergence divergence suggests that BTC/USD could continue to be pivotal around$10,000 in the coming sessions. Investors should not expect sharp movements to either side. The relative strength index (RSI) signifies increasing bear pressure or the fact that the sellers’ is getting stronger. A lagging breakout from the triangle resistance will determine the next significant movement.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD lethargic under $10,000
Bitcoin price is dancing slightly under $10,000 after failing to maintain headway over the weekend session. The bears are still holding onto the joystick. A triangle breakout will strongly determine where Bitcoin heads to next.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD struggling with a lower high pattern
Ethereum was easily among the best performing cryptocurrencies last week. Besides, rising to a one-month high around $225, the buyers nagged to defend the critical $200 support building bear pressure cross the market.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD falling wedge pattern breakout looms
Ripple price continued with the lower leg action throughout the weekend session. The trading on Monday also started with the bears cementing their position and influence over the price.
IOTA technical analysis: Sell the bounce, as bears still eye 0.2550/25
IOTA (IOT/USD), the 17th largest cryptocurrency, risks further downside in the near-term amid bearish technical setups on different time frames.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.