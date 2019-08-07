- Bitcoin bearish leg extended below $10,500 after the rejection from $12,315.
- Bitcoin price is staggering above the trendline support.
Bitcoin was forced against a couple of key support areas during the trading on Tuesday. The sellers managed to infiltrate through $12,000 critical level. A bearish leg extended below $10,500. On the brighter side, the uptrend remained unaffected. Bitcoin price formed a low at $11,207 before a shallow price action compelled a move above $11.600.
Meanwhile, BTC/USD is staggering above the trendline support. $11,500 is coming up as a credible support area. Besides, a building bullish momentum is likely to break above $11,700 in the near-term. Nonetheless, a recovery above $12,000 will be an uphill task considering the prevailing technical picture.
Read also: ECB beefs up crypto monitoring for both on- and off-chain transactions
As long as the price stays above the ascending trendline, Bitcoin is likely to launch a second attack on $12,000 later this week. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) already retreated from the overbought. It is, however, making headway after finding balance above the average. Moreover, the fact that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is holding ground above the mean line (0.0000) despite the correction from highs at $12,315 means that the bulls still have influence.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
