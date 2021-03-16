Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC recovery has legs to retake $58,000

- Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late.
- Bullish MACD, strong RSI join decisive U-turn from the key support confluence to favor buyers.
- Seven-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters, bulls eye horizontal area comprising February tops.
BTC/USD bulls catch a breather around $56,300 during the early Wednesday after the previous day’s stellar recovery from 21-day EMA and an ascending trend line from February 28. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
Against this backdrop, Bitcoin currently eyes to regain the $57,000 threshold while tops marked in February and during last week, around $58,100-300, should test the quote’s further upside.
Should BTC/USD bulls keep the reins above $58,300 on a daily closing basis, the recently refreshed record top of $61,774 will be their next target.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $53,330 support confluence isn’t a call to the BTC/USD sellers as the $50,000 round-figure and an upward sloping trend line from January 27, currently around $49,880 stand tall to challenge the bears.
It should, however, be noted that a clear break below $49,880 may not hesitate to direct BTC/USD bears towards the late February low near $43,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|56294.47
|Today Daily Change
|663.88
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19%
|Today daily open
|55630.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51705.45
|Daily SMA50
|46542.84
|Daily SMA100
|37605.71
|Daily SMA200
|25452.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60592.9
|Previous Daily Low
|54595.96
|Previous Weekly High
|58124.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|48906.64
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56886.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58302.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53286.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50942.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47289.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59283.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62936.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65280.61
