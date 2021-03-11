Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC looks set to refresh record top above $58,000

- BTC/USD takes the bids near the all-time high marked during previous month.
- Bullish MACD contradicts overbought RSI inside ascending trend channel.
Bitcoin bulls are hammering the record top marked in February while taking the bids near $58,000 during early Friday. The crypto major gains support from upbeat MACD inside a bullish chart pattern to cross the previous all-time high of $58,355.
However, overbought RSI conditions seem to challenge the BTC/USD bulls afterward, which if ignored could escalate the rally towards the upper line of an ascending trend channel from early January, currently around $65,000.
It should be noted that the stated run-up may catch a breather near the $60,000 threshold.
On the contrary, the early month top near $52,650 can test short-term pullback of the BTC/USD ahead of the channel’s support, at $47,790 now.
In a case where the cryptocurrency pair defy the bullish chart pattern with a daily closing below $47,790, its drop below the latest swing low of $43,065 can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, Bitcoin bulls are in the driver’s seat during the journey to a fresh record top.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|57935.72
|Today Daily Change
|2060.58
|Today Daily Change %
|3.69%
|Today daily open
|55875.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50785.67
|Daily SMA50
|44000.55
|Daily SMA100
|35650
|Daily SMA200
|24286.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57396.76
|Previous Daily Low
|53032.7
|Previous Weekly High
|52646.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|43065.14
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55729.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54699.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53472.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51070.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49108.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57837.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59798.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62201.1
