Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bears eye $42,000 on key support break

- BTC/USD stays depressed near intraday low, extends downside break of the key support line.
- Bearish MACD, absence of oversold RSI directs sellers to January top.
- One-week-old horizontal line adds to the upside barrier.
Bitcoin sellers are on the move as they attack $46,500, down 1.30% intraday, during early Friday. In doing so, the crypto major jostles with the recently flashed intraday low of $46,013 while keeping the previous day’s break of an ascending trend line from January 27.
Considering the absence of oversold RSI and bearish MACD, coupled with the trend line breakdown, BTC/USD is ready for further downside towards the January month high around $41,990.
However, any further weakness by the quote will be tamed by the 50-day SMA level of $40,923 and the $40,000 threshold.
In a case where the Bitcoind sellers dominate past-$40,000, an upward sloping trend line from December 11, 2020, at $36,560 now, will be crucial to watch.
Alternatively, corrective pullback beyond the previous support line near $48,250 needs to cross the horizontal line comprising multiple levels since February 16, around $50,900.
Should the BTC/USD buyers dominate past-$50,900, they will be able to challenge the recently flashed record top of $58,355 with $55,500 being the likely intermediate halt during the rise.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|46200.25
|Today Daily Change
|-881.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.87%
|Today daily open
|47082.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48870.77
|Daily SMA50
|40786.83
|Daily SMA100
|31562.94
|Daily SMA200
|21820.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52085.62
|Previous Daily Low
|46707.77
|Previous Weekly High
|56348.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|45855.52
|Previous Monthly High
|41987.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|27772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48762.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50031.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45164.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43247.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39786.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50542.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54003.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55920.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
