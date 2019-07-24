Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support

- The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as the price plummeted below $10,000.
- Technical levels suggest a lower consolidation level for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
BTC/USD besides breaking $10,000 level support has explored the lows close to $9,500. The move sends jitters among investors who are afraid that Bitcoin will fall to $9,000 (July lows). At press time, the price has recovered to the current market value at $9,757. The immediate resistance is at $9,800 but the bulls have not moved their eyes from $10,000.
The price is below the moving averages including the 21 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently limiting movement at $9,840. The double cross of the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-h under the longer term 100 SMA suggests a lower consolidation level for Bitcoin.
Also read: Nouriel Roubini “Dr. Doom” praises India’s proposed ban on cryptocurrencies
Other technicals also emphasize recovery will be an uphill task. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence has been stuck in the negative region since July 31. The ranging movement indicates sideways trading for Bitcoin probably with the upside capped under $9,800. Support has been formed at $9,600 and 9,567 (weekly lows) but $9,000 is the primary support area.
BTC/USD 1-h chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue
The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.
Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD in retreat, ready to retest July low $76.46
Litecoin (LTC) dropped below $90.00 handle and touched an intraday low at $86.74. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.5 billion managed to recover towards $88.30 by the time of writing
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.