Nouriel Roubini “Dr. Doom” praises India’s proposed ban on cryptocurrencies

- In the draft bill, people found engaging in activities relating to cryptocurrencies would face jail time.
- “Crypto is a massive driver of inequality, Nouriel Roubini.
India’s cryptocurrency businesses and enthusiasts face massive setbacks if the proposed draft bill on imposing a total ban on cryptocurrencies sails through. The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) in a report and a draft bill encouraged outlawing of private digital currencies like Bitcoin. Moreover, people found engaging in activities relating to cryptocurrencies would face jail time. On the contrary, did not ban digital currencies backed by the stated and controlled by the central bank.
Also Read: Bitcoin will hit $42,000 by end of 2019: Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead reaffirms
While this would be a major setback for the cryptocurrency space in the country, the Noble Prize winner and economist Nouriel Roubini is commonly known as Dr. Doom for his outspoken dislike for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies showered the Indian government with praises for saving the Indian people from thousands of “shitcoins.” He adds that crypto is the mastermind of inequality where ‘whales’ get richer at the expense of everyone else.
“Good news for 1.4 bil Indians whose savings will not be suckered into 1000s of shitcoins that already lost 99% of their value from peak. Crypto is a massive driver of inequality: sleazy criminal whales getting rich at expense of retail suckers. Inequality in crypto worse than NK!”
Of course, not all people agree with Roubini, in fact, most people disagree with him. For example, Eric Brouwer a follower of his on Twitter replied to him saying:
“A ban is disproportionate! #crypto presents risks but it needs regulation rather than censorship. An appropriate regulatory framework can ensure consumer protection while at the same time foster innovation. With sufficient protection, consumers can make informed investments.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue
The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.
Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support
Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD in retreat, ready to retest July low $76.46
Litecoin (LTC) dropped below $90.00 handle and touched an intraday low at $86.74. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.5 billion managed to recover towards $88.30 by the time of writing
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.