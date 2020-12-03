Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar as trust erodes in the global financial system

- The traditional financial system is at the brink of extinction as more billionaires around the world add Bitcoin to their portfolios.
- The cryptocurrency market continues booming as trust erodes for the world's reserve currency.
The growing level of interest in Bitcoin from high net worth individuals have become too significant to neglect. Although the pioneer cryptocurrency is at nascent stages, more investors are buying into the store of value narrative.
US dollar's woes are only beginning
The question about the need for the US dollar as a reserve currency has been on the minds of many thought leaders in the traditional financial space. The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, believes that a decentralized digital currency poses a threat to the global financial system.
While Bitcoin continues to rise in value, some of the most prominent sovereign currencies are losing their purchasing power. For instance, goods or services that were priced at $1 in 1700 would go for about $53 today.
The purchasing power of the US Dollar
Fink's endorsement adds to the expanding list of billionaires like Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones, who have made bets on Bitcoin's success as they see it as a hedge against inflation.
Bitcoin thrives during times of uncertainty
The current economic structure as it is known might be on the brink of extinction. The growing interest in the blockchain industry is making banks as well as paper notes obsolete. There is no longer a need for a global reserve currency as digital assets, such as Bitcoin, enter the monetary system.
Governments have begun to discuss ways to digitize fiat currencies in a desperate effort to retain their relevance in the financial markets.
Speaking at the council of foreign relations, the former governor at the Bank of England, Mark Carney, acknowledged the shortfall of fiat compared to digital currencies.
"One of the accelerants of Covid and the experience of a big shift towards has been to reinforce the importance of the innovations that have happened and further innovations in the payment side. At the heart of that will be a move towards central bank digital currencies," said Carney.
Monetary sanctions like the ones imposed on the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, make a case for the need for a decentralized digital currency. Lam affirmed that the US had cut her off from the global banking system, forcing her to keep "piles of cash."
In the meantime, Bitcoin has not only gained a substantial amount of value against the US dollar, but it has also outperformed every other asset in the traditional financial markets, including gold. If this trend continues, some of the industry's most famous technical analysts maintain that BTC could go as high as $300,000 in the coming years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price action looks very similar to 2016: small correction ahead before a face-melting rally
On December 1, Bitcoin attempted to crack the previous all-time high but only managed to do so on a few exchanges. The current price action resembles what happened back in 2017 when Bitcoin tried to crack the all-time high ...
OCEAN looks poised for high volatility, 6% intraday breakout in sight
Ocean Protocol price seems to be on the verge of a massive price move.. Ocean Protocol has been relatively stable in the past 48 hours, losing a lot of volatility and getting ready for a massive breakout. Bulls are facing one critical resistance level before a potential 6% breakout.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP could rise about 60% if the critical support level holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing.
VISA opens the Ethereum network to more than 60 million merchants as it integrates USDC
Visa looking to issue a USDC Credit Card after adding Circle Internet Financial, the developers of USDC to its Fast Track Program. Visa will not custody any USDC but will be working with Circle to enable customers to send and receive USDC payments.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.