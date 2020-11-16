Bitcoin price of $300,000 is a realistic target based on several on-chain metrics

- Bitcoin price could reach $318,000, according to a senior executive at US-based financial giant Citibank.
- Several on-chain metrics seem to support this bullish scenario in the long-term.
A new report from Citibank’s Managing Director, Tom Fitzpatrick, states that Bitcoin could reach $318,000 and that this cryptocurrency is the digital gold of the 21st century. Tom thinks BTC could touch that price by December 2021.
Although it is a high price target, some on-chain metrics could be suggesting something similar. The infamous Stock-to-Flow Bitcoin model would put Bitcoin price at least at $100,000 by the end of 2021.
What metrics support the idea of Bitcoin climbing above $100,000?
The Citibank's report looks at the past price action of Bitcoin from 2011 until 2020. According to it, Bitcoin price seems to be quite symmetrical over the last seven years. The past rally from January 2015 to December 2017 had BTC price multiplied by 121 times.
The first significant rally from 2011 to 2013 was a 55,000% increase for Bitcoin price. Considering these ratios, it would seem that the next rally from 2018 until the top would put BTC at $318,000 by the end of 2021.
Other prominent analysts are also extremely optimistic about Bitcoin. Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, sees Bitcoin at $100,000 by 2025. Although the outlook is less aggressive, it is still significantly bullish.
Bitcoin S2F chart
One of the most popular predictive models for Bitcoin is the Stock-to-Flow one, which calculates the average price of Bitcoin, keeping in mind past and upcoming halving events and the scarcity of BTC. The chart suggests BTC could reach $100,000 as early as September 2021.
Of course, this model doesn’t exclude the option of Bitcoin price spiking higher as it happened in December 2013 when BTC jumped to $1,000, while the model suggested the price should be around $100.
Bitcoin Realized Price chart
The Realized Price chart of Bitcoin shows an all-time high at $6,786. This metric calculates the average price investors paid for Bitcoin. The number is higher than it was in December 2017 at Bitcoin’s all-time high, indicating there is far more capital behind the recent rally, making it healthier and more sustainable in the long run.
Bitcoin Entity-adjusted LTH-NUPL chart
The Entity-adjusted LTH-NUPL has also flipped bullish since July 2020. This metric basically shows the sentiment of market participants, ranging from capitulation to euphoria. It seems that the current state is belief, which indicates there is still more room for Bitcoin price to increase as market participants haven’t hit the euphoria phase yet.
Both Mike McGlone and Tom Fitzpatrick view Bitcoin as a potential alternative to gold. In fact, they suggest that Bitcoin could be a better version of the precious metal becoming its digital form. The current total value of gold is around $9 trillion, while Bitcoin sits at $300 billion, making the market capitalization of this last one too small for some important entities even to purchase it. These predictions might look far fetched at first, but many on-chain metrics are supporting them.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price of $300,000 is a realistic target based on several on-chain metrics
A new report from Citibank’s Managing Director, Tom Fitzpatrick, states that Bitcoin could reach $318,000 very well and that this cryptocurrency is the digital gold of the 21st century. Tom thinks BTC could touch that price by December 2021.
DeFi is plagued by flagrant bugs leading to $10 million in losses over the past week
The past week brought a lot of excitement and a lot of grief at the same time. While Bitcoin traders celebrated the two-year high reached by the pioneer cryptocurrency and harboured aspirations for the new records by the end of the year, DeFi players had to grapple with numerous hacks and exploits.
Waves price poised to retreat following 160% bull rally
Waves skyrocketed nearly 160% after reaching a low of $2 in early October. However, multiple technical indicators suggest that this cryptocurrency is poised to undergo a massive downside correction before the uptrend resumes.
Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started
Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels, with Bitcoin possibly lifting off to a new all-time high above $20,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.