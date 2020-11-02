The Reserve Bank of Australia dives into key research for wholesale CBDC

- Australia takes a different approach regarding CBDC’s by focusing on wholesale use cases.
- A board meeting on monetary policy decision on Tuesday is expected to shed more light on the new development.
The Reserve Bank has announced a strategic partnership with various parties. The National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank, ConsenSys Software, and Perpetual will participate in a project to dig deeper into research on the potential use and the implications of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
According to the regulator, the task is already underway, exploring the use of a digital currency in the wholesale space. The research is currently dedicated to the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), precisely executing on the Ethereum blockchain.
The idea of wholesale-based CBDC is to support the issuance of a tokenized form of the national currency that can be utilized by participants in the wholesale market. Its development will integrate a proof-of-concept (POC) algorithm ensuring that funding, settlement and payments occur seamlessly.
The POC will also look into the effects of an “‘atomic’ delivery-versus-payment on a DLT platform as well as other automation features of tokenized CBDC and financial assets.” The Assistant Governor (Financial System), Michele Bullock, explained that the new direction is designed to put risk management protocols in place and bring forth innovation in wholesale markets. However, Bullock clarified that:
The case for the use of a CBDC in these markets remains an open question; we are pleased to be collaborating with industry partners to explore if there is a future role for a wholesale CBDC in the Australian payments system.
A Board meeting scheduled on November 3 could shed some light on the matter. Meanwhile, Australia appears to be taking a different approach regarding the growing interest in CBDCs around the world. For now, Ethereum blockchain is at the center of the research, especially with the involvement of ConsenSys.
China’s digital currency is designed to reduce the use of cash in the region. Japan is yet to decide the direction its national digital currency will take, although the central bank said that the people would guide the matter. On the other hand, the United States has not made plans for a CBDC but the Federal Reserve Bank chair, Jerome Powell, recently said that it is focused on getting it right and not being the first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD retreats after jumping to 33-month highs above $14,000
Following Wednesday's correction, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) posted gains for two straight days and preserves its bullish momentum into the weekend to touch its best level since January 2018 at $14,090.
XRP/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near $0.24
Ripple (XRP/USD) closed the previous three days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $0.2322 on Friday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its losses before ...
Tezos struggles to turn bullish, trades close to $2
Tezos (XTZ) closed the first five days of the week in the red and touched its lowest level since early April at $1.7969 on Friday. Although XTZ erased a small portion of its weekly losses on Saturday and ...
ETH/USD rebounds after three-day slump, closes in on $400
Ethereum closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory and dropped to a 10-day low of $373 on Friday. Supported by the upbeat mood surrounding major cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Ethereum ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.