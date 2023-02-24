Share:

BlueWallet is sunsetting its lightning node connection to Lndhub, according to an official statement. BlueWallet will cease custodial lightning operations, meaning that BlueWallet users of the Bitcoin (BTC $23,822) Lightning Network must connect to nodes to continue using BlueWallet lighting services.

Calle, a lightning developer who tweeted about the change, told Cointelegraph:

The most important thing is that people don’t panic and suddenly noobs move out their on-chain funds or wrong lightning balances.

The Lightning Network is a layer-2 payment solution built upon Bitcoin. The Lightning Network is used to send small amounts of Bitcoin around, called satoshis or sats, often using a lightning wallet.

Blue Wallet is a popular Lightning Network wallet with over 42 BTC ($1 million) liquidity. Its largest channel has a 4 BTC ($95,000) capacity, according to data from Amboss. BlueWallet is a popular lightning wallet, often recommended by well-known Bitcoiners.

Calle continued, “It’s important to realize that lndhub is a protocol that helps you connect wallets to accounts. The wallet (in this case) is BlueWallet but other wallets also support LndHub (like Alby or Zeus).”

The account is shutting down, not LndHub or Bluewallet itself. The account here is hosted by the BlueWallet team and they don’t want to do this anymore.

While users will still be able to withdraw their sats, creating new or refilling existing lightning wallets on the LndHub node will no longer be possible. BlueWallet publicly stated that users with sats connected to BlueWallet’s lightning node, they should move them as soon as possible.

The service will be shut down on April 30th, so it is crucial that BlueWallet users move their sats to another service or wallet of their choice. However, regular Bitcoin wallets are not affected by this change.

While some may view the change as a thorn in the side of Lightning Network adoption, it is important to note that BlueWallet will “only support self-custody solutions,” according to the website. The change seeks to promote decentralized solutions and self-custody.