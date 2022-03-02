- Bitcoin price completes the most sought-after bullish entry condition within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
- The 50% Fibonacci retracement halted further upside movement, but buyers have consolidated near the Wednesday open.
- A breakout would generate new three-month and 2022 highs.
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
Bitcoin price completes bullish entry that signals a renewed bullish expansion phase but still needs to crack the 50% Fibonacci retracement
On Monday (and confirmed again on Tuesday), Bitcoin price completed what Ichimoku traders and analysts have waited for since the beginning of 2022: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. The rule for this entry are as follows:
- The current close is above the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B).
- The Tenkan-Sen is above the Kijun-Sen.
- If the Tenkan-Sen is below the Kijun-Sen, then the Kijun-Sen must be flat or pointing down while the Tenkan-Sen is pointing up.
- Future Senkou Span A is above Future Senkou Span B.
- The Chikou Span is above the bodies of the candlesticks and in open space.
- Open-space is a condition where price will not intercept the body of a candlestick over the next five to ten periods.
While bulls still need to confirm the breakout by pushing Bitcoin price higher, upon confirmation, the next target for BTC is near the $59,000 value area where a high volume node in the extended 2021 Volume Profile and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension exist.
BTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
A pullback to retest the 2022 Volume Point Of Control and Senkou Span B at $42,700 is very likely and even desirable from a bullish standpoint. A pullback is bullish because a retest of the prior resistance turned support helps to confirm the breakout and establish a clear signal for aggressive and conservative traders that long entries are appropriate to enter.
Downside risks have been mitigated but remain a threat. The near-term bullish outlook will be invalidated if Bitcoin price closes at or below $37,000. In that scenario, Bitcoin would confirm a massive bull trap and initiate the inverse of the current Ichimoku entry – the Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout - with new lows anticipated near the $28,000 price level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proposes smart regulation for cryptocurrency in collaboration with the Congress
Ripple executives believe that cryptocurrency is not the “wild west,” unlike SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s view. The payments giant is in the middle of its lawsuit with the SEC, and it has offered to collaborate with Congress and work on smart cryptocurrency regulation.
AVAX price prediction: buy-wave in crypto sets $100 in sights
Avalanche (AVAX) price action has been in a sharp uptrend this week as a wave of new interest pushed cryptocurrencies higher. With the massive number of sanctions limiting means of payment in Russia, locals are increasingly buying into cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment for goods.
Solana price moves past the halfway point of its 40% ascent to $115
Solana price has executed an impressive bounce over the last week after finding its feet at a crucial support area. This upside move has passed the halfway point of its journey, confirming a healthy uptrend.
Decentraland's momentum is building for bullish breakout towards $3.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.