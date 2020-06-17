Bitcoin Gold Price Forecast: BTG/USD 2% recovery hits wall at 50 SMA, what next?

- BTG/USD stalls at the 50 SMA ahead of a possible channel breakout.
- Bitcoin Gold continues to fall within a wide descending channel in spite of a 2% recovery on the day.
Bitcoin Gold is among the best performing digital assets in the market on Wednesday, especially during the European session. Recovery has been staged from Monday’s losses at $8.06. Looking back the price has been in a downward trend since the hurdle at $10.00 in the first week of June.
Initial support has been established at $8.50; function as the stepping stone for the ongoing gains towards $9.00 (100 SMA). A descending trendline continues to limit the price action to the upside. Moreover, the immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range.
Bitcoin Gold’s technical picture shows that recovery to $9.00 and $10.00 is possible but will be gradual. The RSI has already slowed down movement to the overbought region and shows signals of adapting a sidelong action. On the other hand, the MACD comfortably places the price in the hands of the buyers. A descending channel breakout is expected in the shoot the price above $10.00 in the short term.
BTG/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple and Bitcoin Cash outperforming Bitcoin in mid-week recovery
The majority of cryptoassets are facing increased selling pressure, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum. Some selected digital assets such as IOTA and Bitcoin Gold are leading with the biggest single-digit gains.
Is another Bitcoin massacre brewing?
The battle between the bulls and the bears is far from over, at least for this week’s trading. Digital assets in the market are back to swimming in the red waters after taking a breather on Tuesday.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.