Crypto market is in a strong rise and seems like it's unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle, so we can expect more upside, just be aware of intraday pullbacks. If Crypto market suddenly drops back below 1.77 invalidation level, then we will have to adjust the wave count.
Bitcoin, BTCUSD is showing first evidence for a potential bottom formation in the 4-hour chart and seems like it's unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle within higher degree wave (A). If that will be the case, then we can expect a bigger (A)-(B)-(C) recovery in upcoming days/weeks, we just have to be aware of a pullback in wave (B) before we will see more upside within wave (C)
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
SafeMoon price rethinks directional bias as it fails to establish a higher high
SafeMoon price has failed to react to the recent bullishness of the market and is stuck in consolidation as a result. The return witnessed by SAFEMOON over the past week is underwhelming when compared to other altcoins.
MATIC price shows signs of optimism but Polygon bulls may struggle at $2.20
MATIC price has recently surged 19% following Sequoia’s $450 million investment round in Polygon. The token has sliced above the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern on February 5, putting a 35% climb on the radar toward $2.20.
Litecoin price can reach $170 if LTC bulls clear this hurdle
Litecoin price has witnessed a massive rally over the past week as the crypto markets flip bullish. This sudden optimism is due to the recent uptick in buying pressure seen among BTC holders. LTC, on the other hand, faces a decisive moment that could help it multiply its recent gains.
AVAX price needs to reset before Avalanche hits $100
AVAX price has taken multiple breathers over the past week, which has resulted in an exponential move. However, the uptrend is at risk of a U-turn as Avalanche faces two hurdles.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.