- Bitcoin is up more than 2% in the past few hours, eying up $11,000.
- Ethereum had a more substantial breakout climbing almost 3% towards $355.
- Similarly, XRP is back, attempting to rise above a critical pattern formed on the daily chart.
The entire crypto market jumped $11 billion in market capitalization after Square's announcement, a company founded by Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, to purchase $50 million in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin changes its short-term direction
Following the recent price explosion from Bitcoin, it seems that bulls could change the current downtrend on the daily chart.
BTC/USD daily chart
The 100-SMA was kept as a support level, and Bitcoin is currently just above the 50-SMA. If this level can be transformed into a support point, it would be a significant event as it hasn't happened since July.
We can expect the next price target for Bitcoin to be $11,000, followed by $12,000 directly as there are barely any resistance levels on the way up.
Ethereum successfully defends a critical support level
In our latest ETH article, we discussed the possibility of Ethereum not defending the 100-SMA on the daily chart. However, due to the recent market move, the digital asset is now comfortably trading above the 100-SMA.
ETH/USD daily chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart showed steep resistance ahead between $345 and $354; however, the renewed bullish strength was able to push ETH up to $352 already and, most likely, above $354 eventually.
The most critical support level is still the 100-SMA on the daily chart. A rejection into a breakout of this level will drop Ethereum to a maximum low of $270, at the 200-SMA on the daily chart.
XRP attempts to crack the descending parallel channel again
Once again, XRP is at the upper boundary of a descending parallel channel formed on the daily chart.
XRP/USD daily chart
Unfortunately, the price was rejected once again from the upper trendline at $0.25. For now, the price has been able to stay above the 100-SMA, which means, bulls can still push the digital asset above the upper boundary and the 50-SMA, which currently coincide.
A breakout above both levels would be massive and likely to take XRP up to $0.30 as there are practically no resistance levels on the way up.
Like we stated in our last XRP technical analysis, a rejection from the upper boundary can potentially drop the price to $0.215.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
