Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Predication Today.

Crypto Market Summary: Elliott Wave c of (iv) corrective bear market rally,completed expect a move into new lows, but hopefully the last low

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave (iv) completed and now we are seeing crypto rollover in line with NASDAQ tech stocks. However a move lower still needs to be confirmed

Video Chapters

00:00 Crypto Index.

07:34 Bitcoin .

16:27 Ethereum.

20:14 Thanks for watching!

Peter Mathers started trading in 1982 he has a wealth of experience; his videos are highly educational and professional. When you join tradinglounge.com as a member you will have access to all the analysis and trades that we do across all our markets, that’s 120 videos per month and chart for indices, stocks, crypto, commodities and forex. Tradinglounge is one of the most cost-effective Elliott wave services on the market. You will learn more about Elliott Wave and the TradingLevels method for safer entries, stops and targets.