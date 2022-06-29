Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Predication Today.
Crypto Market Summary: Elliott Wave c of (iv) corrective bear market rally,completed expect a move into new lows, but hopefully the last low
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave (iv) completed and now we are seeing crypto rollover in line with NASDAQ tech stocks. However a move lower still needs to be confirmed
Video Chapters
00:00 Crypto Index.
07:34 Bitcoin .
16:27 Ethereum.
20:14 Thanks for watching!
