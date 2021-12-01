Generally speaking, Crypto market is still in an intraday corrective recovery after that five-wave fall, so as BTC. However, the strongest cryptocurrencies like ETH may retest the highs, while other weakest ALTcoins could see a three-wave pullback only. So, be aware of more upside in the short-term, but still watch out for limited intraday gains.
With current sharp rebound from the intraday lows, BTCUSD looks to have a completed wave »v« of A/1. So, we can now expect a three-wave a-b-c pullback in wave B/2 before a continuation lower within wave C/3. First resistance would be at the former wave »iv« swing high, while second one would be at the wave »i« swing low.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight
Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change.
Binance Smart Chain implements ongoing burn like Ethereum’s EIP-1559
Binance successfully concluded the Bruno upgrade v1.1.5 earlier today. A burn mechanism is now implemented to reduce the circulating supply of Binance Coin.
XRP nodes run by Ripple fell out of sync for over 5 hours, disrupted wallet services
Public XRP ledger nodes “s1” and “s2” run by Ripple fell out of sync with the XRP ledger for over 5 hours yesterday. Non-custodial XRP wallet Xumm was not functioning well, disrupting usage and accessibility.
Chainlink price ready to reverse, 30% upswing likely for LINK
Chainlink price seems ready for a reversal of its two-week downswing as it attempts to create a higher high. This outlook is also supported by on-chain metrics, which suggest the possibility of accumulation at the current levels for LINK.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?