Good morning Crypto traders! No big changes from yesterday, Crypto market remains under bearish pressure and there can be room for more weakness, especially now when we see strong daily reversal on stocks, just watch out for intraday pullbacks. Two days ago Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor Discussed that Bitcoin Can Become $100 Trillion Asset Class, but looking at the Microstrategy chart compared to Bitcoin, we can see a corrective movement within downtrend, so »buy the rumor, sell the news« ?
Microstrategy vs Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD is sharply and impulsively down in the 4-hour chart after we noticed 5th wave, so seems like temporary top is in place and we can expect much bigger decline at least in three waves A/1-B/2-C/3. Currently, we are tracking a pullback in wave B/2 or alternatively still wave A/1, however, in both cases be aware of short-term corrective recovery only before the downtrend within wave C or 3 resumes.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland and other metaverse tokens have seen massive growth due to the recent rebranding of Facebook. These tokens are showing strength despite the overall market showing a sightly bearish outlook.
Moonbeam leads second Polkadot parachain auction
Moonbeam is leading the second parachain slot auction. More DOT are being staked or pulled out of circulation for a crowdloan, accounting for nearly 8% of the token issuance.
Three reasons why Ethereum price drop to $4,000 may have been the local bottom
Ethereum price fell in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, dropping to $3,962 on November 18. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization appears to be recovering slowly from the recent correction.
Litecoin price primed for 20% upswing as LTC adoption takes off
Litecoin price looks ready to reverse its temporary downtrend as it bounces off a vital demand barrier. A potential spike in buying pressure could kick-start a rally, but LTC needs to surpass one crucial level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.