- Bitcoin Conference could be major price catalyst after reports that Vice President Kamala Harris may be one of the speakers.
- Donald Trump will speak on crypto regulations and a Bitcoin strategy at the conference.
- Kamala's camp has been asking questions about cryptocurrencies, claims Mark Cuban.
Democrat nominee Kamala Harris may join Donald Trump to speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference between July 25 and 27, according to Fox News.
David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and one of the organizers of The Bitcoin Conference, confirmed the news, stating that talks are ongoing for the Vice President to speak at the conference, and her campaign team will decide today. "Would be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the fastest growing voter block in the country," said Bailey in an X post.
If Kamala agrees to speak at the conference, it could be one of the biggest showdowns for the upcoming presidential race. This follows reports that Democrats are worried about Trump's increased support from crypto-based voters.
Donald Trump is also set to speak at the Bitcoin Conference on July 27 about crypto regulation, and many have speculated that the former president may also discuss potentially making Bitcoin a reserve asset if elected.
Some reports have also alleged that Donald Trump is open to debate with Kamala.
What crypto industry experts think
"Yikes! Let's hope she doesn't get booed off the stage," a crypto executive told Fox News Eleanor Terret.
Co-founder of Gemini exchange Tyler Winklevoss believes Kamala has no chance of winning crypto votes unless she immediately fires Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler and orders the withdrawal of all the agency's enforcement actions against crypto firms.
Meanwhile, billionaire Mark Cuban disclosed that Kamala Harris' staff has contacted him with questions about Bitcoin, according to Politico.
"The feedback I'm getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, [artificial intelligence], crypto and government as a service," Cuban told Politico.
"Changing the policies changes the message and lets everyone know she is in charge and open, literally, for business," Cuban added. This comes after Cuban had alleged that Silicon Valley is getting behind Trump just because they want to pump the price of Bitcoin.
With the latest developments. Bitcoin could see increased volatility during the conference. Additionally, traders have historically used the conference as a sell the news event. Whether this time may be different is yet unknown as several market moving events coincide with the conference, including Mt. Gox creditors repayment and spot Ethereum ETF debut.
