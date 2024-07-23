The $ETH ETF has insane numbers. First 15 minutes already 50% of #Bitcoin 's first day in terms of volume: $112 million. The Ethereum ETF launch is heavily undervalued and I expect it to trade towards an ATH in the coming 1-2 months.

The #Bitcoin Stock-To-Flow metric is now giving a bitcoin fair valuation of over $400,000 in less than a year! One of the more controversial forecasting models for bitcoin, let's discuss whether we should still use this chart, or if $BTC has broken this model... Full video pic.twitter.com/mfZRamAIIz

Here's volume after first 15 minutes of trading. Total of $112m traded for the group (which is A TON vs a normal ETF launch but only about half of what bitcoin ETFs' volume pace was on DAY ONE, altho 50% would exceed expectations IMO). Also Bitwise outperforming early. pic.twitter.com/RoN9J1VoP1

Once JASMY collects liquidity at the FVG, the asset could resume its climb to the June 19 high of $0.03370, as seen in the chart above. A rally to this level represents nearly 25% increase in the asset’s price.

