TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

  • Bitcoin Cash trades below $522 on Tuesday after multiple rejections at key resistance.
  • Derivatives and on-chain data suggest a bearish outlook, with rising short bets and sell-side dominance.
  • The technical outlook suggests a potential dead-cat bounce, with a downside target of $478.
Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Derivatives and on-chain metrics signal a bearish bias

Bitcoin Cash’s derivatives data shows a bearish outlook. CoinGlass long-to-short ratio for HYPE reads 0.90 on Tuesday. This ratio, being below one, indicates bearish sentiment in the market, as more traders are betting on the asset’s price to fall.

BCH long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

CryptoQuant’s summary data supports the negative outlook, as BCH’s spot and futures markets show sell dominance, signaling a correction ahead.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Dead-cat bounce scenario in play

Bitcoin Cash price has been rejected multiple times at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the January 27 high of $603.90 to the February 6 low of $423.00) at $534.80. This level roughly coincides with the previously broken ascending trendline and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $544.70, making this a key reversal zone. 

Moreover, the current price action suggests a potential dead-cat bounce — a brief price increase within a broader downtrend — with BCH trading at $525.40 on Tuesday.

If BCH continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $478.70.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 44, below its neutral level of 50 and points downward, suggesting bearish momentum is gaining traction. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging, increasing the likelihood of a bullish crossover. If the MACD fails to confirm a bullish crossover, it suggests bearish momentum remains intact, increasing the risk of a further correction.

BCH/USDT daily chart

However, if BCH rallies and closes above the 200-day EMA at $544.70 on a daily basis, it could extend the advance toward the immediate resistance at $564.00, its 100-day EMA.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP weakens amid 10 billion token unlock, low retail interest

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP weakens amid 10 billion token unlock, low retail interest

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges lower by roughly 2% at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending Monday’s 4% drop. The launchpad token remains at downside risk as 10 billion PUMP will unlock on Tuesday, while retail interest is declining.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates as traders show mixed sentiment

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE consolidates as traders show mixed sentiment

Hyperliquid (HYPE) price is trading sideways at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting market indecision as traders await a clearer directional signal. The derivatives data further supports this mixed sentiment, with rising short bets while funding rates remain positive. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, MemeCore and Quant gain momentum

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, MemeCore and Quant gain momentum

World Liberty Financial, MemeCore, and Quant are leading gains over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes after last week’s correction. Still, the technical outlook for altcoins remains mixed due to prevailing downside pressure and vulnerable market sentiment. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.