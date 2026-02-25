Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE registers mild gains following CoinShares' ETP launch

Hyperliquid (HYPE) registered a 3% gain on Tuesday after CoinShares announced the launch of its Physical Hyperliquid Staking exchange-traded product (ETP), offering investors exposure to the token's price and staking yields.

CoinShares debuts Hyperliquid Staking ETP

Digital asset manager CoinShares announced it's launching the CoinShares Physical Hyperliquid Staking ETP.

The product, 100% physically backed, tracks the price movement of HYPE and offers an expected annual staking yield of 0.5%. The ETP trades under the ticker LIQD and is listed on Xetra, a major German stock exchange.

"Hyperliquid's fundamentals speak for themselves: it has matched centralized exchange volumes while remaining fully on-chain. The 0% management fee and 0.5% yield structure reflect our confidence in this protocol's long-term positioning," said CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm stated that the launch aligns with its view of hybrid finance, where decentralized innovation meets robust institutional tools.

The move comes as demand grows for regulated ways to invest in on-chain projects. Hyperliquid stands out for its high trading volume and community-driven growth.

"Hyperliquid represents exactly the kind of infrastructure we've anticipated since we launched the world's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015: decentralized systems performing at institutional scale, with the transparency and composability that traditional finance cannot replicate," said CoinShares CEO and co-founder Jean-Marie Mognetti.

HYPE has to close above EMA convergence and $30.5 resistance to regain strength

HYPE bounced off $2.58, rising 3% over the past 24 hours following the announcement. The move comes after seeing a rejection at the convergence of the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

A firm close above the EMA convergence and the $30.5 resistance could push HYPE toward $36.8. On the downside, the token could find support at $20.5 if it breaks below $25.8.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their neutral levels, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.