Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Tuesday, as market participants navigate renewed tariff uncertainty. The Crypto King holds above $63,000, down 2% intraday from its $64,656 open.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is hovering between its intraday low of $1,811 and the immediate resistance at $1,958, which aligns with the Monday high. XRP, on the other hand, sits above support at $1.32, but its upside appears limited by the seller congestion at $1.42.

Bitcoin and Ethereum tumble amid muted market interest, ETF outflows

The drastic shifts in tariff policy in the United States (US) have put global markets on edge, as volatility soars, especially for high-risk assets such as crypto. After the Supreme Court squashed sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Friday, an alternative temporary 10% global tariff was announced and is set to take effect on Tuesday.

At the same time, President Trump added that the temporary 150-day tariff would rise to 15%, further destabilizing sentiment across markets. While the official tariff remains at 10%, uncertainty remains over a potential increase to 15%.

Investors in crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are reacting to the ongoing tariff chaos by reducing their exposure, as reflected by approximately $204 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows on Monday. Cumulative inflows currently stand at $53.81 billion, with net assets under management at $80.74 billion.

Interest in US-listed Ethereum spot ETFs is also on the back foot, with outflows on Monday totalling nearly $50 million. Cumulative inflows currently stand at $14.48 billion, with net assets under management at $10.46 billion.

XRP ETFs, on the other hand, remained silent on Monday, marking two consecutive days of no activity since Friday. The remittance token’s cumulative inflows currently hold steady at $1.23 billion, with net assets under management at approximately $975 million.

Chart of the day: Bitcoin declines targeting $60,000 support

Bitcoin trades at $63,261, positioned well below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA and the 200-day EMA. All three moving averages are sloping lower, confirming a dominant downtrend.

The downward resistance trend line from $126,199 continues to cap the broader structure, keeping rallies contained beneath the prior break area near $86,650. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line holds above its signal line, with a contracting positive histogram, suggesting fading bullish momentum after the recent rebound stalled below 72,271.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 30 stays in weak territory, indicating lingering selling pressure despite having emerged from oversold extremes earlier in the month.

Initial resistance lies around the February 12 low of $65,118. On the downside, immediate support sits around recent lows at $63,000-$62,900. Below that, focus would shift toward 60,000, aligning with the February 6 low.

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP sellers tighten their grip

Ethereum is trading amid a general bearish bias, as price extends toward an intraday low of $1,811. Its daily closes sit well beneath the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs clustered between roughly $2,400 and $3,000, underscoring an established downside phase. The smart contract token’s momentum remains weak, with the RSI below 30 and the MACD line above its signal line but still below the zero line, suggesting a bearish backdrop with only modest relief attempts.

Initial resistance aligns near the prior bounce area around $2,050, where recent highs failed.

On the downside, immediate support is defined by the daily low around $1,811, with a clear loss of this floor opening room toward the mid‑$1,700s and then the $1,600 area, where buyers would be expected to reassess the broader bullish trend from the long-term rising support line.

Meanwhile, XRP hovers at $1.33 amid near-term bearish bias. The price extends its slide well below the descending resistance trend line, and now trades beneath the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which all hover above $1.64.

The MACD line inches above the signal line but remains marginally below the zero mark with a contracting histogram, suggesting only modest upside attempts within a broader weakening structure. Similarly, the RSI near 34 stays below the 50 midline, indicating persistent bearish momentum rather than an oversold capitulation.

Immediate resistance emerges near the recent rebound high around $1.51, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.64, where prior bounces have stalled. A stronger corrective phase would see additional supply toward the 100-day EMA, near $1.86. On the downside, initial support is at the psychological $1.30 level, with a break below opening the way toward the prior trough around $1.12.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)