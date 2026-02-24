Contrarian Longs in Bitcoin and Etherium [Video]
Trading focuses on contrarian long opportunities in Bitcoin and Ethereum. In this session, Coach takes a deep dive into this week’s decline in Bitcoin, beginning with the weekly chart and explaining how current levels could act as a springboard for a bullish outside week to the upside. Dale then refines the analysis by breaking it down to the 30-minute time frame, offering a more precise look at potential setups and market structure.
Dale J Pinkert
Former Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (IOM Division), Dale's market forecasts have been aired on Financial Television and Radio station including CNBC.