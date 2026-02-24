TRENDING:
Contrarian Longs in Bitcoin and Etherium [Video]

Dale J PinkertDale J PinkertIndependent Analyst

Trading focuses on contrarian long opportunities in Bitcoin and Ethereum. In this session, Coach takes a deep dive into this week’s decline in Bitcoin, beginning with the weekly chart and explaining how current levels could act as a springboard for a bullish outside week to the upside. Dale then refines the analysis by breaking it down to the 30-minute time frame, offering a more precise look at potential setups and market structure.

Independent Analyst

Former Member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (IOM Division), Dale's market forecasts have been aired on Financial Television and Radio station including CNBC.

