Coinbase launches stocks and ETF trading amid ongoing plans for all-in-one platform

  • Coinbase announced the launch of stocks and ETF trading for US users on its platform.
  • The move adds to Coinbase's quest to become an "everything exchange."
  • Kraken is also launching perpetual tokenized stock trading.
Michael Ebiekutan

Coinbase has launched stocks and ETF trading for US customers on its platform, according to an X post on Tuesday.

The service offers commission-free trading available 24 hours a day, five days a week, for eligible securities. Traders deposit US dollars or USDC to fund positions and access fractional shares as low as $1. Users can seamlessly buy, sell and hold these assets alongside their crypto holdings in a single unified portfolio.

"Big moment - you can now trade stocks on Coinbase. The everything exchange is growing. This is another step toward our vision of offering tokenized equities," wrote Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong.

Trading will be facilitated by Coinbase Capital Markets (CCM), which is regulated as a FINRA and SIPC member, with a T+1 settlement time.

The launch follows a drop in the exchange's Q4 2025 earnings, which showed revenue declined 5% to $1.7 billion and a $666 million net loss driven by unrealized crypto losses.

Coinbase continues expansion in another step toward 'everything exchange'

Coinbase has steadily expanded into traditional finance products and features over the years, aiming to bridge crypto with conventional assets and services. This evolution supports its vision of becoming an "everything exchange," where users can manage diverse portfolios on a single platform.

In December 2025, during its System Update event, Coinbase rolled out several TradFi-related products. It initiated a limited launch of US stock and ETF trading for select users, allowing commission-free buys and sells alongside crypto holdings.

COIN saw a modest 1.1% rise on Tuesday following the announcement.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange Kraken is also launching perpetual tokenized stock futures, enabling traders to hold leveraged equity positions without expiration.

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he's collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3's transformative potential across diverse sectors.

More from Michael Ebiekutan
