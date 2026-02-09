Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

Bitcoin faces rejection at the daily resistance near $73,000

Bitcoin price declined nearly 10% last week, reaching a low of $60,000 on Friday, and rebounded, retesting the daily resistance at $73,072 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, BTC is trading at $70,700.

If BTC continues its recovery, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $73,072.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 34, pointing upward after rebounding from oversold territory last week, suggesting fading bearish strength and hinting at a recovery. However, traders should remain cautious, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bearish crossover, indicating a continuation of the downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520.

Ethereum nears key resistance at $2,150

Ethereum price corrected more than 8% last week, hitting a low of $1,747, the lowest levels not seen since May 6, 2025, on Friday, before recovering to $2,149 through Sunday. As of Monday, ETH is hovering around $2,149.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward Friday’s low at $1,747.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 31, nearing oversold territory, indicating that bears are still in control of momentum. The MACD also showed a bearish crossover that remains intact, further indicating a negative outlook.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH breaks and closes above $2,149 on a daily basis, it could extend the advance toward the next resistance at $2,500.

XRP revisits the lower falling wedge boundary pullback

XRP broke below the lower trendline of the falling wedge pattern on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.11 on Friday, before revisiting this broken trendline boundary that day. XRP has been hovering around this boundary during the weekend. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at around $1.44.

If XRP continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $1.30.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP breaks and closes above the lower boundary of this pattern, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.83.