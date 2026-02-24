Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Investors in risk assets remain on edge as the United States (US) trade partners brace for a fresh 10% 150-day temporary tariff on Tuesday, which could also be raised to 15%. The change in tariff policy comes after the Supreme Court struck down earlier duties imposed by President Donald Trump aimed at reducing the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, XRP continues to trade under heavy pressure, weighed down by weak technical, risk-off sentiment in the broader institutional space and low retail demand.

XRP slides amid cooling ETF demand

The prevailing risk-off sentiment has seen investors remain on the sidelines, resulting in muted activity in the XRP spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) market. According to SoSoValue, XRP ETFs have continued to face subdued activity, with no flows since Friday. Cumulative inflows average $1.23 billion, with net assets under management at $875 million.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

At the same time, the derivatives market is extending its weakness, as futures Open Interest (OI) falls to $2.29 billion on Tuesday, from $2.40 billion the previous day. The OI has persistently declined from the record $10.94 billion in July, which also coincided with the all-time high of $3.66, undermining retail interest in the remittance token.

XRP Futures OI | Source | CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP risks a 5% decline amid weak technicals

XRP hovers at $1.33 on the daily chart, held down by a prevailing bearish bias. The remittance sits well below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), 100- and 200-day EMAs, clustered between $1.64 and $2.08, underscoring a dominant downward trend.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above the signal line, limiting XRP to modest upside corrections within a broader bearish context. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) near 34 signals weak momentum, but it is not oversold yet.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, immediate resistance emerges at the recent reaction high near $1.51, where prior rebounds stalled, followed by the 50-day EMA around $1.64. Still, initial support is seen around $1.30, the latest closing low, with a break exposing the psychological $1.25 region as the next bearish objective. Sustained trading below these levels would keep sellers in control and maintain pressure toward lower daily lows.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)