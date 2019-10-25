Bitcoin Cash market update: From the ashes, BCH/USD rises

- Bitcoin Cash is defiantly positive on Friday as bulls push its value 1.24% higher.
- A new higher lows pattern begins to form; bulls target $230 as soon as they break above $220.
Bitcoin Cash is readying to tackle the resistance at $220. This comes after a marvelous recovery movement from the lows recently recorded at $197.78. The upward retracement has touched the 50% Fibonacci retracement level within the last swing high of $237.02 to a swing low of $197.78.
A new higher lows pattern is forming, besides, the price is teetering above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart. In the event Bitcoin Cash manages to clear the resistance at $220, the crypto will come face to face with the resistance a confluence created by the 61.8% Fibo and the 100 SMA at $221.94.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is hugging the mean line (0.00) after pulling out of the negative zone at -4.89. The bullish cross, although minor continues to encourage the buyers to sustain the trend. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading above 50 (average). If the upwards motion in the RSI continues, it will only be a matter of time before BCH jumps above $220.
BCH/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
