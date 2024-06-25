- Bitcoin spot ETFs record a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous decline.
- Mt.Gox announces Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July.
- Bitcoin price breaks below the descending wedge pattern, indicating a bearish trend.
Bitcoin (BTC) price rebounds slightly on Tuesday, hovering around $61,000, after dipping 4.6% on Monday, when it broke below the descending wedge pattern. Mt.Gox's announcement of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash repayment to creditors in July coincided with a $174.5 million outflow from Bitcoin spot ETFs, marking seven consecutive days of continuous outflows.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin spot ETFs record seven days streak outflows
- According to data from Coinglass, the Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a $174.5 million outflow on Monday, marking seven consecutive days of continuous outflows totaling $1.13 billion from June 13 to June 24. This increase in ETF outflows typically indicates a shift in investor sentiment or strategy, potentially signaling bearish sentiment or profit-taking in the market. The 11 spot BTC ETFs hold $52.47 billion in Bitcoin reserves.
- Mt.Gox, a defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform exploited in 2014, announced plans to repay Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to creditors in July. The exchange's users had previously suffered losses totaling nearly $9 billion in cryptocurrencies. This announcement may have sparked FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt), contributing to the 4.6% price decline Bitcoin suffered on Monday.
Technical analysis: BTC breaks below descending wedge
Bitcoin price broke below the descending wedge on Monday, declining approximately 7.5% from its daily high of $63,369 to a low of $58,402. After retesting its crucial weekly support near $58,375, BTC rebounded by 3.3%, closing at $60,293. BTC trades at around $61,000 at the time of writing, edging up more than 1% on Tuesday.
If the weekly support at $58,375 holds, Bitcoin could encounter resistance at several key levels.
- The lower trendline of the descending wedge, which sits around $62,000.
- The daily resistance and the upper trendline of the descending wedge, which hovers near $63,956.
- The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the weekly resistance are at $66,631 and $67,147, respectively.
A breakthrough above these resistance barriers could propel BTC's price towards retesting the next weekly resistance at $71,280.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the oversold territory on the daily chart, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is below its mean level. For bulls to stage a convincing comeback, both momentum indicators must sustain positions above their respective thresholds of 50 for RSI and zero for AO. Still, the RSI is about to exit the oversold level after briefly dipping into it, a sign to cover shorts and open longs. This scenario could bolster the ongoing recovery rally.
BTC/USDT daily chartHowever, if BTC closes below the $58,375 level and forms a lower low on the daily time frame, it could indicate that bearish sentiment persists. Such a development may trigger a 3% decline in Bitcoin’s price, revisiting its previous low of $56,552 from May 1.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
