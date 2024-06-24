- Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending wedge, and a breakout above $64,600 signals a bullish move.
- Ethereum price is approaching its key support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating within a descending trendline, with a potential bullish breakout anticipated above $64,600. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices retraced to critical support levels before gearing up for a bullish upswing.
Bitcoin price consolidating within a descending wedge
Bitcoin price is trading inside a descending channel, drawn from multiple swing highs and lows between early June and mid-June, as shown in the daily chart below.
If BTC continues to decline, it could find support at $62,451, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from a swing low of $56,552 on May 1 to a swing high of $71,995 on May 21.
If the $62,451 support holds and BTC breaks above the descending channel, it could rally 7.5% to reach its previous resistance level of $67,147.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart are below their respective mean levels of 50 and zero. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels.
This development would provide additional momentum to the recovery rally.
If bullish sentiment prevails and the overall cryptocurrency market shows optimism, BTC may extend its rally by 6% from $67,147 to retest its previous resistance level of $71,280.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
However, if Bitcoin price breaks and closes below its daily support level of $60,800, the bullish thesis could be invalidated, leading to a 4% crash to its weekly support level of $58,375.
Ethereum price could retest key support level
Ethereum's price is declining towards its support level of $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from a swing low of $2,862 on May 14 to a swing high point of $3,977 on May 27.
If this support holds, ETH price could rally 13% to tag its previous high of $3,717 on June 9.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator in the daily chart are both below their mean level of 50 and zero. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels.
If ETH closes above $3,717, the high of June 9, it could extend an additional rally of 7% to reach its previous resistance level of $3,977.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum's daily candlestick price closes below the $3,288 level, it would produce a lower low and signal a break in the market structure. This move would invalidate the aforementioned bullish thesis, potentially triggering an extra 13% crash to the previous support level of $2,862.
Ripple price set for a downward correction
Ripple price faces resistance at $0.499, its daily resistance level, and is currently trading at $0.477.
If Ripple's price breaks above $0.499, it could rise 7% from $0.499 to $0.532, its previous high from June 5.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the daily chart is below the 50 mean level, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is below its zero line. If bullish momentum persists, both momentum indicators must remain above their respective thresholds of 50 and zero. This would provide further support to the recovery rally.
If the XRP daily candlestick closes above $0.532, it could extend an additional 9% rally to $0.581, a 50% price retracement level of $0.419 and $0.744 from March 11 to April 13.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if Ripple's daily candlestick closes below $0.450, marking the June 7 low, establishing a lower low on the daily chart would invalidate the bullish outlook. This scenario might lead to a 7% decline in XRP's price towards the April 13 low of $0.419.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Base to decentralize further with fault proofs, testnet launch expected mid July
Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain plans further decentralization through the launch of fault proofs and higher community participation. Fault proofs are expected to go live for Base Sepolia testnet by mid July. Base has noted a spike in usage between Q1 and Q2 with applications like Uniswap, 1inch, and Circle among others.
These seven altcoins are down over 40% from their all-time highs, recovery likely with latest developments
Crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin is down 3% in the past seven days and nearly 10% in the past 30 days, per TradingView. The shrinking market capitalization indicates that capital is flowing out of altcoins, the altcoins have likely wiped out their value over time in the ongoing cycle.
Ethereum holders keep accumulating Ether ahead of ETF and new yield opportunities
Ethereum’s long-term holders have continued scooping up Ether while Bitcoin’s long-term holders shed their holdings. New yield opportunities in Ether, and the upcoming ETF are likely behind the divergence in the behavior of the long-term holders of BTC and ETH.
Crypto trader loses over $11 million in phishing attack, exploited for Maker and Ethena tokens
Maker on-chain metrics paint a bearish picture. A wallet address suffered an exploit for 3,657 MKR tokens worth $8.7 million and 2.56 million Ethena tokens worth $2.4 million. MKR was hit by a correction and gained ground, posting 1.11% gains on Sunday.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin (BTC) appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation. Technical indicators suggest BTC might experience a 3% correction in the near term before continuing its upward trajectory.