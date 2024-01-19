Bitcoin beats Silver to second place in commodity ETFs, Tether and MicroStrategy race to add BTC holdings

- Bitcoin noted $27.5 billion capital inflow, second to Gold, among commodity ETFs.
- Tether and MicroStrategy hold zero Ethereum and are adding to their BTC holdings consistently.
- Bitcoin price drops to $41,148 on Friday, despite institutional BTC accumulation.
Bitcoin price continued its decline closer to $41,000 on Friday. At the time of writing, BTC price is $41,148. Institutions like Tether and MicroStrategy are keen on BTC accumulation and the largest cryptocurrency’s ETFs have dethroned Silver as the second largest commodity.
Despite its resounding success BTC ETFs have failed to catalyze a rally in the asset’s price. Bitcoin’s dominance is on a decline and altcoins are rallying in the ongoing cycle.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin dethrones Silver as second largest commodity ETF
- Bitcoin ETF approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has garnered inflow from institutional investors.
- Tether and MicroStrategy hold zero Ethereum, both institutions are keen on accumulating BTC and the former added 8,888 tokens to their holdings.
- ETF issuers are racing to acquire more Bitcoins, as of January 19, BTC ETFs are valued at $27.5 billion, against Silver’s $11.5 billion and Gold’s $96 billion.
- In the first week of ETF approvals Bitcoin dethroned Silver to rank as the second-largest commodity ETF in the market.
- Gabor Gurbacs, advisor to Tether and VanEck notes the achievements of Bitcoin Spot ETFs within the first week of their launch, in a recent tweet on X:
- Bitcoin ETFs took 25 times El Salvador’s BTC holdings in the first week of launch
- BTC ETFs are nearly the size of Tether’s Bitcoin asset reserve
- ETF issuers hold BTC equivalent to 39% of MicroStrategy’s $8 billion Bitcoin reserve
- Institutions are racing to scoop up more Bitcoin as the halving approaches. The halving event is less than 110 days away, scheduled for April 2024.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price bleeds, BTC drops below $42,000 on Friday
Bitcoin price continued to decline despite ETF success and demand among institutions. BTC price hit $41,148 on Friday after falling through support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, at $42,084.
Bitcoin price is likely to find support in the zone between $38,064 and $40,796. According to IntoTheBlock data, 77.83% of the wallets holding Bitcoin are currently profitable.
A decline below the $38,064 support level could see BTC nosedive to the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement of the price drop between November 2021 and 2022, at $36,747.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
If Bitcoin price sees a daily candlestick close above the 50-day EMA at $42,085, a recovery in BTC price is likely, it could invalidate the bearish thesis for the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.