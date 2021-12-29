BTCUSD is bearish since the price reached new ATH but only with three waves so ideally that was big wave B as part of a big flat or a triangle formation, with more weakness in view in the near future as rally from 43400 unfolded in three waves. A broken trendline will be another confirmation of further weakness.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Looking into Litecoin, Lower lows and lower highs is a nice and strong bearish trend that recently slowed down at 126.40 area. We see that as a corrective price action within downtrend, ideally a triangle in wave four so we should be aware of more weakness, maybe already from here after a minor drop below the triangle line. Downward projection is around 100.

Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis

