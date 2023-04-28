Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rejoice as US PCE comes in below expectations

- Bitcoin and Ethereum holders, risk asset traders rejoiced at the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure price index.
- The Core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% in March, aligned with market expectations.
- The US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.55% on the day at 102.05, while Bitcoin price hovered close to $29,500.
The release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in at market expectations. The Core PCE Price Index nosedived to 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) and climbed 0.3% Month-on-Month (MoM).
Bitcoin price jumped closer to $29,500 within the first few minutes of the release. BTC was trading close to $29,300 ahead of the US PCE release. Ethereum price reacted positively to the US PCE release and climbed to $1,915 within minutes of the announcement.
Also read: Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation declines to 4.6% in March vs. 4.5% expected
Risk assets Bitcoin and Ethereum rally with US PCE release
Crypto analysts feared US PCE numbers coming in hotter than expected as this would negatively influence trader sentiment towards risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. With the April 28 release, BTC and ETH holders witnessed a positive reaction to the release.
The yearly rate eased to 4.6% from 5% in February 2023. Combined with the Core PCE Price Index coming in at market expectations, it sparked a recovery in risk assets.
Bitcoin was trading close to $29,300 ahead of the release and climbed close to $29,500, eyeing the $30,000 target on the five-minute price chart.
BTC/USD price chart
Ethereum holders reacted in a similar manner, rejoicing in the Fed’s preferred inflation measure coming in at market expectations. ETH rallied close to $1,915 in the minutes following the release.
ETH/USD price chart
Ethereum holders are eyeing the $1,930 level as the altcoin continues its upward trend in response to shifting macroeconomic outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin kicks FLOKI and Shiba Inu to the curb with least percentage of holders underwater
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki continue to rival for dominance in the crypto ecosystem. Of the three meme coins, DOGE has the least percentage of holders that are currently underwater, or sitting on unrealized losses at the current price level.
Filecoin proprietary FWS goes live, touted as the decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Service
Filecoin (FIL), a blockchain-based storage network has announced the premiere of its proprietary Filecoin Web Service (FWS), advertised to be a cloud-based decentralized alternative to tech moguls such as Amazon Web Services (AMS) and Microsoft Azure, among others.
Coinbase issues official response to SEC's Wells Notice
FXStreet reported about Coinbase receiving a broad and hazy Wells notice from the SEC in March. In the latest development, the US-based exchange has made an official response to the regulator, providing both written and video submissions to the SEC.
PCE Preview: Crypto market outlook around US Personal Consumer Expenditures release
The Department of Commerce is expected to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March on Friday April 28 at 12:30 GMT. The PCE data is popular for representing evolving inflation in the US and its relation to the changes in consumer behavior.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.