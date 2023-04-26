SHIB holders withhold selling even as Shiba Inu price crashes, set sights on profits at this level

- Shiba Inu price dipped by 10% this week following Bitcoin’s lead after charting monthly highs.
- SHIB holders have been awaiting profits, holding more than 48 trillion SHIB for more than a month.
- Nearly $2.59 billion worth of SHIB would be susceptible to selling if the meme coin breaches the "danger zone".
Shiba Inu price is sticking to the broader market cues as it noted a decline this week. But for the first time in a very long time, its investors did not jump ship at the first sight of a red candle and held on to their SHIB. The reason behind this HODLing by investors is to make a profit still, but it also supports the stability of the altcoin.
Shiba Inu price misses the mark again
Shiba Inu price has been attempting to breach a key barrier for nearly two months now. The resistance level at $0.00001169, if flipped into support, would trigger a recovery to $0.00001200, which is the price point most investors have been waiting for SHIB to climb back to.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
The reason behind this wait is that the investors that bought their Shiba Inu between $0.00001100 and $0.00001400 will find profit once the aforementioned resistance level is hit. Over 250 trillion SHIB, worth $2.59 billion at the current prices, will turn profitable as the average price they were bought at is $0.00001200.
Shiba Inu GIOM
The wait for the same has filled investors with confidence in a recovery to the point that more than 48 trillion SHIB worth about half a billion dollars has been held by the investors for more than a month now.
This is reflected in the balance in the addresses that are known to hold their supply for anywhere between a month to a year. In the 48 hours following April 20, the 48 trillion SHIB changed hands from “Traders” who had been holding it for less than a month to “Cruisers”.
This indicated that despite the 10.45% crash observed this week, investors have confidence in the Shiba Inu price to chart a recovery soon.
Shiba Inu addresses by time
Furthermore, the altcoin is not facing any sudden selling noted on the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV ratio)as the indicator is below the neutral line at -4.9%. The indicator represents whether investors are at a profit or loss. The MVRV ratio also signals the possible moment when the investors could cash out.
Shiba Inu MVRV ratio
As noted on the 30-day MVRV ratio, every time the indicator breaches above 6%, the altcoin has observed declines in price. This was also the case on April 19, after which Shiba Inu price fell by 10%.
This zone is known as the “danger zone”, and investors could potentially cash out when SHIB is in this zone. Thus, should SHIB note a recovery and climb back above $0.00001200 and the MVRV ratio touches 6%, some selling can be expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.