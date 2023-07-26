Bitcoin and crypto market unphased as FOMC commits to a meeting-by-meeting approach

- The Federal Reserve has committed to a meeting-by-meeting approach for future policy, whilst raising interest rates by 25 bp.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave mixed messaging in the press conference, though some optimism filtered through.
- Despite a sell-off in the US Dollar, Bitcoin price remains in the $29,300 range, with little volatility post-FOMC.
A highly anticipated decision to raise interest rates in line with expectations and the insertion of a slither of hope in otherwise mixed messaging from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was not enough to raise the pulse of the moribund crypto market on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price remained in a range it has been bobbing around in for most of the week, trading at $29,353 at the time of writing, slightly up after a minor jerk down following the Fed’s July meeting announcement.
Also Read: Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 bps, Bitcoin price floats above $29,000
FOMC to use meeting-by-meeting data-dependent approach
The lack of a reaction is not surprising – the FOMC’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.25%, bringing the Fed Funds target rate to 5.25-5.50% was already priced in by markets, and the accompanying statement deviated little from the one in June.
During his press conference, however, Chairman Powell gave mixed messages as well as a few positive comments that might lead investors to interpret a measure of optimism filtering through the veil of words.
Powell emphasized the Fed would be taking a meeting-by-meeting, data-dependent, approach, yet he talked positively about inflation coming down and the resilience of the job market.
The Fed Chair said, for example, that, "It is a good thing headline inflation has come down so much," and added, "Unemployment rate at same level as lift off is real blessing."
At the same time he stressed more needed to be done to bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target, saying "Core inflation is still pretty elevated," and "We're going to need to hold policy at restrictive levels for some time."
Powell added that acting with a certain degree of caution was necessary, with the committee deciding to go steady, approaching the interest rate hike concern on a case-by-case approach.
Citing Powell:
We will be comfortable cutting down rates when we are comfortable cutting down rates.
According to Powell, getting back to the inflation target may require below trend growth and labor market softening. A rate hike in September was likely, but not certain because of the data dependency.
Bitcoin price shows composure as FOMC meeting notes 25% bp
Bitcoin price is in the $29,300s, with a daily rise of around 0.3%. Market activity for the flagship crypto is up, with a 10% drop in 24-hour trading volume. edging slightly north as it continues to float above $29,300. Momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillators (AO) show market activity, bolstering the 10% increase in 24-hour trading volume for BTC.
However, the flagship crypto still has investors guessing with no specific short-term directional bias. In the longterm, however, BTC remains bullish.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Looking ahead…
Looking ahead, the crypto market may be looking at a small amount of selling pressure on July 27, as the European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to raise interest rates by another 25 bp, with no regard to the Eurozone technically being in a recession. Friday could also be hot, with the Japan Central Bank deliberating whether or not to raise interest rates.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
Since Twitter's rebranding to X, several projects have come up, pumping and dumping as they pedal the ticker X. Among them, AI-X, X-Coin, and X token have recorded massive pumps and dumps, causing concern.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price indicators show that the altcoin has cooled from the 17% rally of July 13. The MVRV ratio also dipped below the neutral line, and falling further could suggest a bounce back in price is likely.
Dogecoin price marks a 10% rally in 24 hours as DOGE whales make a comeback
Dogecoin price shot up by nearly 11% in a single day owing to external bullish cues as well as a sudden surge in performance from a key cohort of DOGE holders - the whales.
Shiba Inu price rises on speculation of Elon Musk's Twitter moves
Shiba Inu price is up 20% since mid-June, rallying north as Elon Musk continues to revamp Twitter. As part of ongoing changes, chatter around SHIB's involvement in the development has inspired optimism among traders.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.