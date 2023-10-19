- Binance is facing a series of regulatory challenges, leading to the departure of several high-ranking executives.
- Binance’s managing director in France, Stéphanie Cabossioras, stepped down from the firm.
- The recent exit aligns with revelations from Sam Bankman-Fried that he wanted regulators to crack down on Binance.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is grappling with top executive exits, with the managing director of its French unit the newest addition. At least five top bosses departed the firm in recent months as it struggles with a series of regulatory challenges across the markets it operates.
Binance Paris director exits
Stéphanie Cabossioras, the managing director of Binance's French unit, has stepped down, adding to the list of high-ranking executives who have left the company in recent months.
David Prinçay, the President of Binance France, expressed his appreciation for Cabossioras' contributions in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
La DG adjointe de Binance France @StepCabossioras quitte l’entreprise et sort du directoire du géant.— Hasheur (@PowerHasheur) October 18, 2023
Dans cette période délicate entre le bear market et le cadre réglementaire qui touche les activités de Binance, ça va faire du bruit et ce ne sera pas une agréable annonce.
Cabossioras joined Binance in April 2022 after serving as Deputy General Counsel at France's markets regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Within a year of her joining, Binance faced mounting regulatory scrutiny in France. In June, reports emerged that French authorities were investigating the exchange over allegations of illegal advertising and lax money laundering prevention measures in the country.
The Financial Times quoted an official from the Paris prosecutor's office that confirmed an ongoing inquiry since February 2022. But, Binance's challenges aren't isolated to France. The cryptocurrency exchange retracted its operations in various parts of the world, most recently in Russia.
In June, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) levered 13 charges against Binance Holdings and its founder, Changpeng Zhao. The lawsuit claimed that the exchange made securities law violations, including operating unregistered exchanges.
In the meantime, the company bid farewell to key figures such as Mayur Kamat, Senior Vice President, and Global Head of Product. In September, the CEO of Binance.US, Brian Shroder, announced his departure, while Patrick Hillmann, who had been the Chief Strategy Officer since 2021, made an exit in July.
July also saw the departure of Steven Christie, Senior Vice President for Compliance, and Hon Ng, the General Counsel. In the same period, Yibo Ling, Binance's U.S. Chief Business Officer, also left the exchange.
SBF trial reveals Binance, FTX competition
Stéphanie Cabossioras' exit also coincides with revelations made during a recent court trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief of collapsed FTX exchange. It turns out, based on media reports, that Bankman-Fried was actively seeking regulatory action against Binance. This was revealed in private notes from Caroline Ellison, who served as the CEO of Alameda Research.
The notes, as quoted by the Financial Times, under the heading "things Sam is freaking out about," showed that one of his top priorities was "getting regulators to crack down on Binance."
It looks like Binance will continue to navigate turbulent waters on the regulatory front, with high-profile exit posing more challenges and uncertainty for the largest exchange. It is yet to be seen if the company can find a stable path forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render (RNDR) token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
Ethereum becomes derivatives market's new favorite as traders ditch Bitcoin
While Bitcoin may be the most widely known cryptocurrency, Ethereum is right at its tail. ETH has found preference among investors and traders over BTC, and the same is happening once again after the recent spot BTC ETF debacle.
Axie Infinity price braces for volatility with $63 million worth of AXS due to flood markets a cliff unlock
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has been trading within a range for the past couple of weeks, withstanding the worst of a market devoid of volatility. However, this could change soon, with the gaming token’s cliff unlock event around the corner.
XRP price likely to rally as investors grow their holdings, Ripple CTO challenges US SEC about Ethereum
XRP price could record bullish activity soon, coming on the back of positive activities among whales. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has taken jabs at the US SEC after the agency came out to quell false reports of an approved Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.