Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its full exit from Russia by selling its firm to a newly launched crypto exchange business known as CommEX.
Binance has entered into an agreement to sell the entirety of its Russia business to CommEX, the firm said in an announcement to Cointelegraph on Sept. 27. The exchange didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.
To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year, the announcement reads. “All assets of existing Russian users are safe and securely protected,” Binance noted.
“As we look toward the future, we recognize that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy,” Binance chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said, adding:
We remain confident in the long-term growth of the Web3 industry around the world and will focus our energy on the 100+ other countries in which we operate.
Binance will ensure to provide its customers with an orderly process for the migration of users. In cooperation with CommEX, Binance will inform users how to migrate their assets to the newly created exchange.
The user migration process will allow a portion of Russian users with completed Know Your Customer checks to be immediately redirected to CommEX. Binance will gradually sunset its platform in Russia over the next several months.
“Every effort will be made to maintain a smooth user experience during this transition,” Binance stated in the announcement.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also noted that holders of Binance’s native token, BNB (BNB $212), will “continue to enjoy” a 25% trading discount on CommEX.
Everything will be done to ensure a smooth transition. All user funds are safe!— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) September 27, 2023
Also:
Among other things, #BNB holders will continue to enjoy a 25% trading fee discount on @CommEX_com. https://t.co/52pak53CqE
The announcement emphasized that Binance will fully exit Russia and will have no ties with the exchange, stating:
Unlike similar deals from international companies in Russia, Binance will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor does it maintain any option to buy back shares in the business.
The news comes just a day after CommEX announced its launch on Sept. 26. The platform is designed to provide cryptocurrency trading services, including spot, futures and peer-to-peer trading. The platform seems to be targeting mostly Russian users at launch, as its interface is only available in Russian and English at the time of writing.
Binance has been preparing its departure from Russia for a while now, as the exchange has been facing major regulatory challenges related to compliance with Western sanctions against Russia. But despite regulatory pressure, Binance was still promoting its services for Russian users as of August 2023. The exchange eventually had its top Russian executives leaving the firm in early September.
As previously reported, Russia is apparently one of the biggest markets for Binance. According to data from SimilarWeb, Russia is the top market in terms of user visits for the website Binance.com, accounting for 6.9% of total visits at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is failing recovery as Whales pull back to December 2020 lows
Litecoin price was showing some signs of recovery about two weeks ago, but it failed to sustain the bullish momentum, resulting in minor corrections. While broader market cues are to be blamed for this, a lot of the credit goes to the whales, too, whose disappointing performance has impacted the altcoin.
Members of US FSC urge SEC Chair Gensler to immediately approve spot Bitcoin ETFs
The discourse surrounding the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) is reaching its pinnacle as key lawmakers are now stepping in to resolve the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) staunch repulsion of the ETFs has been called out by the lawmakers, urging the regulator to approve the applications.
Ripple and Coinbase lead the big fight as US crypto firms advocate for regulatory overhaul
Ripple Labs is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase as crypto firms in the US push for a regulatory overhaul in the country. It comes amid growing concerns that stringent and unclear regulatory structures in the US continue to drive business away from the country.
Ethereum Restaking - The next big thing after liquid staking?
Ethereum introduced unstaking this year, and the crypto market witnessed a stark shift. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, in particular, observed the emergence of liquid staking protocols. With the discourse of “restaking” picking up heat, it seems like the market is getting ready for the next big thing.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.