Binance CEO clears FUD regarding Binance.US CEO Brian Shroders’s exit, calls it a “deserved break”

Share:

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao discredited Shroder’s resignation FUD, stating he accomplished the goals he set out for two years ago.

CZ added that the crypto market is now rapidly evolving, and the regulatory environment is getting increasingly hostile.

The statement comes a day after the US SEC claimed that Binance.US failed to cooperate with ongoing probe.

Binance has had a rather rough time this past week convincing its users in the United States that it is in a stable condition. The last few days have seen the departure of some significant executives from the platform, provoking the founder of the parent company to come forward with an explanation.

Read more - Binance Coin price at risk as FUD surrounding a Binance collapse intensifies

Binance CEO CZ puts FUD to bed

Changpeng Zhao, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the world’s biggest exchange, took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the recent change in management in Binance’s US arm. Earlier this week, the CEO of Binance.US, Brian Shroder, announced that he would be stepping down from the position. This triggered significant FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) regarding the future of the exchange, with many even calling it the beginning of Binance’s collapse.

However, Binance’s founder, also known as CZ, explained that all the reports speculating a downfall of the exchange based on Shroder’s exit are setting up a false narrative. Per CZ’s tweet, Shroder is “taking a deserved break” and that he accomplished the goals he set out for following his employment two years ago. He added,

“Under his leadership, Binance.US raised capital, improved its product and service offerings, solidified internal processes, and gained significant market share, all of which helped to build a more resilient company for the benefit of customers. We are grateful for his contributions.

However, CZ did not clear up FUD surrounding the exchange’s health, given it has been losing its market share. But, addressing the market conditions, the executive said that the crypto market is evolving rapidly, and the regulatory environment is getting increasingly hostile. This is mostly the condition of crypto in the United States, which has been a subject of controversy for a while now.

The SEC continues to bash on Binance

Less than a day after Shroder’s exit, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Binance.US of violating a consent order. According to the court filing, the exchange failed to cooperate with the ongoing probe into the claims of the alleged offering of unregistered securities.

This added to speculation of Binance’s potential downfall as soon after the Head of Legal and Chief Risk Officer of its US arm stepped down, marking three resignations within a week. Interestingly, these developments have had no negative impact on the Binance Coin price, which is trading at $214, subject to broader market cues.

Read more - SEC accuses Binance US of failure to support probe, shifts focus to exchange’s custody arm