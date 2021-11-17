Binance pushes for crypto regulation in wild west, publishes fundamental rights doctrine

- The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange has faced criticism and gotten pulled into legal battles with regulators worldwide.
- Binance's crypto constitution pushes for smart regulation, personal data privacy, reliable security and rules around derivatives products.
- The exchange argues that crypto regulation is arriving soon, and every human being should have access to financial tools.
Binance has been subjected to regulatory scrutiny by financial watchdogs worldwide. The exchange no longer has a headquarters and has pulled derivatives products from several countries, who were pushing for crypto regulation.
Crypto regulation is imminent, Binance welcomes it with a doctrine
Binance recently published a list of "fundamental rights" under increasing regulatory pressure and scrutiny by regulators and watchdog groups. The exchange argues that every human being should have access to crypto.
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, told Bloomberg that the list of fundamental rights reflects what Binance considers the most important factors in crypto regulation.
Zhao said,
We want to put this out there, so everybody understands from our position what's important. We already shared this -- not in this format -- with different regulators, and we want the users to know as well.
Binance has acknowledged that cryptocurrency platforms are obligated to protect users from financial crimes. Therefore, the exchange is keen on working with regulators to set standards and develop a framework that keeps users and their funds safe.
CZ argues that
This year, most of the regulators around the world are looking at crypto intently, and many of them are communicating with us. So we feel this is the right time.
The exchange's crypto doctrine is a call for global crypto regulation.
Earlier this year, Gary Gensler, SEC Chairman, referred to cryptocurrencies as the "wild west." CZ aims to regulate the industry so prominent players remain and small, unregulated firms are cut out of the ecosystem.
Binance published an advertisement in the Financial Times with the headline "Crypto is Evil." The ad asks users not to let headlines fool them when it comes to crypto and shares the ten fundamental rights for crypto users.
Our first ad ever, on Financial Times. pic.twitter.com/gnwNms6psq— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 16, 2021
According to CZ's tweet, the doctrine is a part of the exchange's efforts to invite its next billion users to the platform.
Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University, believes that regulators are struggling to catch up with the fast-changing and evolving technologies in crypto. To find a balance between investor protection and preserving innovation, the US government should create a new agency to oversee crypto.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price eyes 40% upswing as SHIB downtrend faces exhaustion
Shiba Inu price action is getting congested with each lower high, suggesting consolidation. If this development continues, SHIB will likely break out from the downtrend and result in an explosive upswing.
Polygon launches scaling solution Miden to relieve congestion on Ethereum
Polygon has introduced a new scaling solution, Miden Virtual Machine which aims to address the issues of network congestion on the Ethereum blockchain. The new feature will allow for ...
Ripple advocates limiting SEC’s role in regulating crypto amid ongoing legal battle
Ripple has put forward a proposal on its recommendations of how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in the United States. The cross-border remittances firm highlighted that the SEC’s approach was hostile and only aims to double down on ...
Polkadot bounces after sell-off, but DOT upside potential limited to $46
Polkadot price drops as much as 15% during the Tuesday trading session. Over 50% of the drop has been recovered, but whether the bounce is a fake-out remains to be seen. Upside potential may be limited in the interim.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.