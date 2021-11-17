More than a quarter of Australian crypto users surveyed in October plan to use digital assets as a part of their Christmas presents this holiday season.

The survey by crypto wallet and services provider Crypto.com polled 2,020 Australians aged 18-59. Of those that had used crypto over the past 12 months, 26% responded that they would consider giving some away for Christmas or buying crypto-related gifts.

More than half, or 53% of those planning to buy crypto gifts, said they would consider purchasing crypto assets, like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) for their loved ones this Christmas.

The survey also found that crypto merchandise such as themed socks or hoodies might be popular gifts this holiday season as 43% of those planning to buy crypto-centric gifts said they were looking for these items.

Around 42% said they were thinking about buying coin vouchers, and 35% were considering buying crypto books. Around a third of those surveyed said they were thinking about gifting non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Recent high-school graduate Justin El-Sheikh, 18, from Melbourne, is planning to give the gift of crypto this year. He told Cointelegraph that he plans on setting up his friends with a wallet and a small amount of Bitcoin to get them started.

“Heaps of my friends hear about crypto and say that they want to get involved but don’t know how to start. It’s a fun and thoughtful present idea,” he said.

Karl Mohan, General Manager for Asia-Pacific at Crypto.com stated, “Australians are clearly very keen to adopt cryptocurrencies and integrate their use into day-to-day spending,” before adding that Aussies “are gradually increasing their use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.”

A September survey of 1,000 respondents by Finder found that one in six Australians now own cryptocurrency, with the total asset value adding up to $US8 billion. Around 9% of Australians surveyed own Bitcoin, 8% own Ethereum, and 5% own Dogecoin.

Last month, Crypto.com launched a global brand campaign starring Matt Damon.