Binance expands operations to Japan after regulatory troubles in US intensify

- Japan’s prime minister recently acknowledged the country’s position as a web3 hub and the potential for transformation through technology.
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared plans to expand crypto services in Japan starting August as regulators intensify crackdown in the US.
- Binance acquired SEBC in November 2022 a crypto exchange in compliance with the Japan Financial Services Agency.
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, recently acquired a full stake in a regulated Japanese crypto platform with plans to expand to Asia’s upcoming crypto hub. Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), confirmed the exchange’s expansion plans.
Also read: BNB price declines as Binance suffers regulatory crackdown in Australia
Binance CEO CZ confirms Japan expansion plans
Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, recently acknowledged the transformative potential of web3 applications in a conference. With Japan emerging as a hub for regulated cryptocurrency exchanges and firms, Binance’s plans to expand into the Asian country are taking shape.
CEO CZ recently confirmed the exchange’s foray into Japan.
なんと！Binanceのセッションでczからのサプライズビデオメッセージ— kinjo - @illshin.eth (@illshin) July 25, 2023
Thanks great message @cz_binance #WebX pic.twitter.com/P6lrcTCLAS
Binance recently completed its acquisition of a crypto firm that is compliant with Japan’s crypto laws and regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). Binance’s full stake acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC) in November 2022 is instrumental in the exchange’s rollout of crypto services to Japanese users.
Back in 2018 when the exchange attempted to establish a foothold in Japan, it was shown the doors due to compliance challenges. Since then, the acquisition of SEBC is Binance’s first successful step in expanding its services to Japan.
The exchange will initially offer trading for 30+ crypto assets and allow migration for users from August 1, 2023. All users are mandated to complete the requisite KYC requirements before they begin trading on the exchange.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LTC holders surpass Bitcoin in avoiding losses even as Litecoin price crashes below $90
Litecoin price has been observing and suggesting a downtrend since the beginning of July. The ratio of active investors at the money versus those at a loss in the case of LTC is lower than that of Bitcoin.
Worldcoin's heightened scrutiny over tokenomics, geofencing could drive WLD price lower
Worldcoin (WLD) has been the talk of the crypto town since it had a fiery start on Monday. With the launch of perpetual or futures trading on many popular crypto platforms, the WLD token has pulled back.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
Vitalik Buterin flags risks in Sam Altman's Worldcoin; WLD rally fades
Vitalik Buterin says centralization, security and privacy pose risks to the Worldcoin project. Buterin explains that the risks of using biometric data are privacy leaks, loss of anonymity and lack of security, among others.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.