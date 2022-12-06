- Binance Coin price goes 180 degrees and replaces its Monday gains for a loss.
- BNB is currently trading back below the key technical level.
- Expect another small nudge lower as traders await confirmation for the Christmas rally.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is slipping lower this morning as the party mood from Monday got turned around in the late US trading hours as equities ripped lower. With that, cryptocurrencies were tanking and saw BNB print a 1% loss. Although that is not such a big issue, the bigger picture shows that BNB is currently trading below a crucial moving average and could be set to fall back below $280, limiting the chances of a Christmas rally.
BNB sees the chances for a white Christmas diminishing
Binance Coin price slipped below the all-important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Monday after bulls and bears heavily fought the level. Bears got a hand from US economic data showing that economic activity is not slowing down at all, even as the Fed has hiked substantially. The risk at hand is that markets got a bit too ahead of themselves, thinking that the Fed would reach its plateau by December or January, while that could now be much later in 2023 or not even at all.
BNB thus sees traders trading very small volumes to get out quite quickly should US Dollar strength come back with a vengeance. Bulls will not give up that quickly, but with the loss of the 55-day SMA, it is not unthinkable that bears get the chance to push price action back to $272.20. That would mean a 6% drop for this week if that US Dollar strength gets bigger.
BNB/USD daily chart
Currently, the Grinch in this story, which is the US Dollar, has not been strengthening that much since this morning in the ASIA PAC and European session. For example, the Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at -0.1%, and the EUR/USD is steady at 1.0500. Expect BNB to get pumped up toward $323.80, which will not make a new high as November, but at least it will be in a good area to continue toward $390 in the longer run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Binance gains from FTX collapse as trading activity surges by 30% in November
Binance led the exchange market trading volume, which saw an increase to $705 billion last month. Binance has emerged as a key industry entity with the Proof of Reserves and Industry Recovery Fund initiatives.
Crypto lender Nexo announces departure from the United States following fallout with regulators
Following FTX's collapse, many crypto companies have borne the brunt of the United States regulators, but Nexo became the first one to stand up against them.
Shiba Inu Prediction: A downward dog can only bend so far
Shiba Inu price starts December off on a shaky start. The recent rejection of the previous support zone spells bad news for SHIB’s future price action. A sweep of the lows event could result if market conditions persist.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.