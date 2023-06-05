Binance and CEO face 13 charges by the SEC, citing securities laws violation

- Binance entities and CEO Changpeng Zhao are facing 13 charges from the US SEC.
- Allegations revolve around securities law violations, among other crimes that the regulator has been clamping down against.
- SEC Chair has called out the two household names for deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law.
- The regulator warns users against the two household names.
Binance Exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) are the latest targets by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Reportedly, the two household names have violated numerous securities laws, culminating in 13 charges in one go. Citing agency Chair Gary Gensler:
Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law.
Reportedly, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who was operating the platform. They also manipulated the trading of affiliate market makers, even where and with whom investor funds and crypto assets were in custody. Below is a detailed overview of the complaint.
Also Read: Will Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao be the next Elon Musk for meme coins?
Binance and CEO charged by the SEC
Binance Holdings Ltd. and the famous CEO Changpeng Zhao face 13 different charges from the US SEC. Based on a recent press release, the duo, whose names go hand in hand, have violated several securities laws. Considering Binance Holdings Ltd, otherwise termed Binance, operates Binance.com and its US-based partner BAM Trading Services Inc. and Binance.US, the charges are against the entire powerhouse.
The press release alleges that Changpeng Zhao and his crypto conglomerate secretly went against their own restrictions against US customers transacting on Binance.com. Reportedly, “high-value customers in the US were allowed to trade on the exchange.” The federal regulator has also determined that while Binance and its CEO publicly claimed that Binance.US was an autonomous trading platform for investors in the US, things were different behind the scenes as CZ and Binance controlled the US-based entity’s operations.
Allegedly, Binance and CZ also control assets of the platform’s entire customer base, which according to the SEC, leaves a loophole for commingling customer assets at will. Specifically, the regulator calls attention to Zhao’s Sigma Chain entity. Further, the agency calls out BAM Management, comprising BAM Trading and BAM Management US Holdings, Inc., for misleading investors that they controlled Binance.US’ trading operations when in a real sense, this control was nonexistent. Similarly, Zhao’s Sigma Chain is accused of manipulative trading to create the perception that the platform’s trading volume was thriving.
Binance and CEO violated critical registration-related provisions of the federal securities laws
Binance and CZ are also charged Binance entities for violating key registration-related provisions of the federal securities laws, including “operating unregistered national securities exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies.”
Binance and CZ are also charged for concealing billions of dollars of investors’ assets and sending them to a third party, Merit Peak Limited, owned by CZ himself. An excerpt from the complaint climaxes the entire filing, saying:
They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes to keep high-value US customers on their platforms. The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms.
Other details in the complaint include:
- Providing trading for securities such as BNB, BUSD, SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, ATOM, SAND, MANA, ALGO, AXS, and COTI.
- Providing coin-earning programs BNB Vault and Simple Earn, and staking investment plans.
- Intentionally evading US supervision.
Crypto Twitter comes to Binance and CEO's defense
In a stunning turn of events, Crypto Twitter has responded to the development. One response that stands out is by Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson, in the following tweet:
With respect to Binance, I'm reading through the SEC complaint. It's over 130 pages, but seems like the next in a series of steps to implement chokepoint 2.0 in the United States. The end goal is a agenda based CBDC partnered with a handful of massive banks and end-to-end control…— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 5, 2023
Still, others have come to the rescue of Binance and its CEO, so much so that Changpeng Zhao has reacted to one retaliation against the SEC. Tron founder Justin Sun has also expressed support.
Changpeng Zhao's response thus far has been a tweet saying "Stronger together."
Also Read: Binance Coin price crashes by 10% as SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano network’s Charles Hoskinson warns traders against AI token scams ahead of Apple developer conference
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has warned the crypto trading community against scams. With market participants watching the upcoming Apple 2023 WWDC lined up for Monday, there is a rally in artificial intelligence-based (AI) tokens.
Terra LUNA Classic price on the rise as Montenegro court approves Do Kwon’s second bail request
Terra LUNA Classic price yielded double-digit gains overnight for holders. LUNC price rallied in response to the recent development in Do Kwon’s bail request. The next hearing in Kwon’s case is June 16.
Pro-XRP attorney says Ripple has 25% chance of winning against SEC, Judge could announce verdict by September
Ripple has a 25% chance of winning its legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), according to pro-XRP attorney John Deaton. Over the weekend, Deaton shared his opinion on Ripple’s likelihood of both an outright win and a partial victory.
Why Solana price is primed for 30% rally
Solana price shows quite a few developments on the daily chart, all of which point to a bullish future for SOL holders. Investors can expect a quick run-up, which could develop into a medium-term uptrend if these optimistic conditions remain bullish.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.